Comer: We can 'do better' on infrastructure bill

While he favors infrastructure spending, U.S. Rep. James Comer expressed concerns about the $1 trillion infrastructure bill in the House, during his Thursday address to the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I strongly support infrastructure, and there are some good things in the infrastructure bill,” Comer said in his remarks at the organization’s Power in Partnership breakfast.
“You have 10% of the bill that is for rural broadband, which in west Kentucky — not necessarily in Paducah — but in west Kentucky it’s of vital importance.”
He expressed support for traditional infrastructure like roads and bridges and for the inland waterways, but concern about regulations he said prevent of delay a lot of improvements.
“I think we can do better in the infrastructure bill. I’m sure there are members of the delegation that will disagree with me, and that’s fine, but I just believe that we can do better for the amount of money that’s being invested,” he said.
“I think we can get more infrastructure, and have less burdensome regulations with a better, more bipartisan bill.”
The congressman applauded the advocacy efforts of the chamber which will be on full display when the group participates in its annual D.C. Fly-in Sept. 20-21.
He said he expects the chamber delegation to “come with an action list that they expect Sen. (Mitch) McConnell, Sen. (Rand) Paul, myself and the other five members of our federal delegation to work together on and I appreciate that. It means a lot.
“Look at all the federal appropriations that have come to Paducah when you consider the DOE site, the inland waterways, Barkley Regional Airport, and so many of the other projects that receive federal funding,” he said.
Speaking of Barkley Regional, “I’m very proud of that airport, very excited about the great advocacy work the Paducah chamber has done. I really hope that people utilize that airport. I try to utilize it if I’ve got to go from from Washington to Paducah and hopefully, with the new terminal you’ll see more opportunities at that airport.
“And, that’s an infrastructure priority for me,” he said.
Comer, the ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, said he thinks a postal reform bill he and Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio are working on “probably will be the first truly bipartisan bill” that will pass Congress this year.
“Now, I’m proud of that because I want you to know that I’m sincere about governing. If you see me on TV I’ll sometimes say something that makes some of my colleagues mad. But what I’ve learned is there is a lot of people from both parties who actually want to govern,” he said.
The congressman noted the difference between being the chairperson of committees like Oversight and Reform, which means you are a member of the party with the majority, and the ranking member, being of the party not in the majority.
“One of the things the oversight committee does is subpoena government agencies if they’re not cooperating in trying to determine their spending, their policies or decision-making, or what led to a regulation,” he said.
“When you’re the top person on the oversight committee and you call a government agency, they will return your call. And, if you’re a ranking member of Congress, they might return your call ... and they might not.”
Follow David Zoeller on Twitter, @DZoeller_The Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.