U.S. Congressman James Comer, R-Ky., will be the featured speaker for an Aug. 10 luncheon hosted by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce as part of its Public Policy Series.
The chamber announced Monday that the luncheon event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Walker Hall Event Center, 229 Madison St., in downtown Paducah. Table sponsorships and individual tickets are available. Pre-registration is required at paducahchamber.org.
Comer was elected to Congress in 2016 to represent Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District. He currently serves as the Republican Leader of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. He grew up in Monroe County and graduated from Western Kentucky University with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture. Comer was elected to serve as Kentucky’s Commissioner of Agriculture in 2011 and serves as the only formerly elected Commissioner of Agriculture in Congress.
The news release said the chamber’s 2023 Public Policy Series, which gives the business community access to legislative leaders, issues and information, is sponsored by Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership and Swift & Staley.
