U.S. Rep. James Comer will be the featured speaker at next Thursday's Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership breakfast.
The breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Julian Carroll Convention Center. Pre-registration is required.
The event will also serve as the kick-off to the chamber’s annual membership and total resource campaign. The campaign will run until Oct. 14. Cory Hicks, business services director for Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership and chair-elect of the chamber's board of directors, will lead the campaign and introduce the 2021 campaign team captains.
Comer was elected in 2016 to represent Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District, which covers 35 counties (including McCracken) from the Mississippi River to central Kentucky. He currently serves as the Republican leader of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
Comer grew up in Monroe County and graduated from Western Kentucky University with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture. He was elected to serve as Kentucky's Commissioner of Agriculture in 2011 and serves as the only formerly-elected commissioner of agriculture in Congress.
In addition to serving as ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, he is also a member of the House Committee on Education and Labor.
Safety at the event protocols will include masks being worn except when eating and drinking. Boxed meals will be served. The chamber asks anyone who is feeling ill or has been recently exposed to COVID-19 not to attend.
The cost is $20. Register at paducahchamber.org or by calling 270-443-1746.
