U.S. Congressman James Comer, R-Ky., participated Thursday in a Public Policy Luncheon hosted by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, where he discussed issues affecting people and businesses in western Kentucky.
Comer talked at Walker Hall Event Center about the farm bill, highlighting the funding that goes toward food programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and school lunches, as well as supporting agriculture research and grants at Murray State University. According to Comer, federal crop insurance is the most crucial part of the farm bill. This bill helps maintain economic stability in agriculture by providing crop insurance.
The farm bill is a five-yearly occurrence. Congress last voted on it in 2018, and it’s scheduled to be voted on again Sept. 30. Comer said he plans to be the bill’s leading advocate, which is just over a month away.
“This is the year the farm bill has to pass,” Comer said. “I’m going to hopefully be a leading voice in seeing that all our needs are met in the farm bill this year.”
Comer said the biggest complaint he receives, particularly from the agriculture sector, is the scarcity of workers. According to Comer, agriculture is suffering significantly. He explained that attracting workers to agriculture is already a complex process. It heavily relies on the H-2A program, a guest worker program that permits out-of-state workers to come and work in the United States.
“Farmers are begging for more H-2A workers,” Comer said. “Unfortunately, this H-2A debate gets caught up in immigration, and immigration has become a hot-button social issue.”
According to Comer, it’s necessary to make revisions to address the concern.
“So, it becomes difficult to increase the number of guest workers coming into America because some members of Congress want to tie that to amnesty and others don’t.”
Comer said a shortage of H-2A workers would result in higher food prices as fewer workers would be willing to harvest it.
People may have seen an increase in payments for mortgages, cars and credit cards. Comer attributed these price spikes to the recent credit rating decrease in the United States, stating that the country has a staggering $33 trillion debt and must spend more money from the federal budget on debt services. As this happens, interest rates increase, causing consumers to pay more.
“We’re having to pay more for interest on a budget standpoint,” Comer said.
“Consumers have to pay more for mortgages, for cars and credit cards and things like that, so nothing good is happening, and until we get our spending under control in Washington, things will not get any better.”
Comer said one of his congressional district’s biggest complaints is that businesses need help navigating the federal bureaucracy.
“There are so many government agencies,” Comer said. “There is so much red tape, so much compliance, the labor laws are constantly changing, and it’s hard to navigate through that.”
He said his committee has worked tirelessly to combat this issue and successfully collaborated with employers.
The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce hosts annual workshops and luncheons, including the 2023 Public Policy Series, to network with legislative leaders and stay informed on issues. Chamber President Sandra Wilson said the chamber also plans to host local state legislators in December as they prepare for the General Assembly.
