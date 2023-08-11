U.S. Congressman James Comer, R-Ky., participated Thursday in a Public Policy Luncheon hosted by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, where he discussed issues affecting people and businesses in western Kentucky.

Comer talked at Walker Hall Event Center about the farm bill, highlighting the funding that goes toward food programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and school lunches, as well as supporting agriculture research and grants at Murray State University. According to Comer, federal crop insurance is the most crucial part of the farm bill. This bill helps maintain economic stability in agriculture by providing crop insurance.

