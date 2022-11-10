U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R- Calif.) announced Thursday he has established transition teams for the 118th Congress "to ensure that a Republican majority is ready to get to work for the American people on Day One." Congressman James Comer (R-Ky.) was selected to lead the Oversight and Accountability Transition Team.

According to McCarthy, the transition teams will address three core priorities as Republicans prepare to lead the House of Representatives.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In