Congressman James Comer convened a virtual roundtable recently on what he sees as a critical infrastructure need — particularly in Kentucky — the expansion of broadband in rural areas.
Comer, a Republican representing Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District, assembled a panel of leaders within agriculture, education, health care and telecommunications sectors to address urgent need of broadband access.
“I want the people in the district to see that there are a lot of people working together to expand broadband in rural Kentucky,” Comer said.
“The panic on the lack of broadband is higher that it has ever been because of virtual learning, and so many kids having issues downloading their homework assignments and getting them turned in.”
While the issue has its challenges, “I believe there is an unprecedented opportunity in the coming months to get a substantial amount of funding appropriated in Congress for infrastructure — and broadband is as important a part of infrastructure as anything right now,” he said.
The importance of expanding broadband goes beyond education, according to the congressman.
“We’re all stakeholders in this. We have to have broadband for education, for health care. But we also have to have broadband is we’re going to keep our ‘best and brightest’ in these rural areas,” Comer said.
“We’ve got to have broadband, or we’re not going to be able to attract the next generation of jobs. We’re not going to be able to attract our people to reside in these (rural) counties if they don’t have Netflix and things that require broadband.
“I’m committed to this. I understand how important it is four our congressional district.”
During the discussion, Comer reviewed efforts to expand broadband, including adding money in the 2018 Farm Bill for that effort, as well as advocating for broadband grant funding for local electric cooperatives from the United States Department of Agriculture.
Randy Grogan, CEO and general manager of the Ballard Telephone Cooperative, was among the panel participants. With the help of a $2.4 million USDA grant, BTC is planning to expand its high-speed internet offerings further into McCracken County.
The project is part of the USDA’s ReConnect Pilot Program.
“Our area is bordered by the Ohio and Mississippi (rivers) and the Mayfield Creek area, so moving out of our territory in not very easy,” Grogan said.
In order to expand, “We actually found an area in southwest McCracken County adjacent to our service territory that was both unserved and underserved by the current provider.
“But this area was so rural, like much of our incumbent area, that without universal service funding there was not a business case for us to build into this area,” he said.
The grant will enable BTC to expand service to about 300 additional households in the New Hope area.
“We are ready to start building to those folks,” Grogan said, relaying a phone call he received recently from one of those new customers.
“He said ‘is this going to become a reality?’ They’re ready for us to get there.”
