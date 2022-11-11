U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R- Calif.) announced Thursday that Congressman James Comer (R-Ky.) has been selected to lead one of the party’s transition teams which are designed to ensure “that a Republican majority is ready to get to work for the American people on Day One.”
Comer was selected to lead the Oversight and Accountability Transition Team.
The transition teams will address three core priorities as Republicans prepare to lead the House of Representatives.
• Commitment to America Implementation, led by Republican Whip Steve Scalise.
• Oversight and Accountability, led by Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Ranking Member James Comer and Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan.
• Restoring the People’s House, led by Congressman Bryan Steil.
“The House Republican majority is getting right to work,” McCarthy said in a news release. “These transition teams will ensure we hit the ground running on issues that Democrats have ignored or made worse for the American people under one-party rule, all while shutting out our fellow citizens from the People’s House.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.