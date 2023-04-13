In her run for governor, Kelly Craft pledged strong support for many things Republican voters like to hear.
The candidate was joined by her running mate, District 16 State Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, and U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-District 1, currently the House Oversight Committee chairman.
In a speech at Walker Hall, Craft said she saw a job “that needs to get done.”
Small business was a big part of that. She also backed deregulation and more coal in a sport she dubbed “the economy.”
“We’re sandwiched between Indiana and Tennessee; I’m tired of losing jobs,” Craft said. “This new sport in the SEC — we’re going to win the economy and build up this workforce.”
“We need to ensure our workforce works great … so when someone graduates, they’re ready for a particular job. You have to build up small and medium businesses and take away the regulations that are a barrier in-between. Until you have small businesses, you can’t build a community.”
Craft was adamant in education reform alongside small business potential for GED pathways.
“Juvenile detention, these young adults, we need to look at them and say, ‘Where did somebody go wrong with you?’ ” she said, urging more GED pathways. “We can have businesses that open their arms and give you a chance.”
“What I’m going to do in my first act is dismantle the Kentucky Department of Education, take it apart and put it back together,” she said. “I believe all parents should have the right to be involved in their kids’ education.
“If (students) choose to attend a fantastic technical college, we’ll celebrate that like they just got a scholarship to the University of Kentucky basketball team.”
Craft was tough on China, accusing the state of stealing U.S. electronic communications, human trafficking and fentanyl.
In 2021, China sanctioned Craft and 27 other Trump administration officials. She called it “a badge of honor.”
Craft grew up in the rural commonwealth and has spent decades in politics.
Then-President Donald Trump nominated Craft in June 2017 as U.S. Ambassador to Canada. In her role, she backed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which substituted the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in 2020.
She became U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations in 2019.
According to Comer, Craft “understands the economy of Paducah.”
He lauded her coal and agriculture background before restating a resolve to investigate President Joe Biden.
“We’re trying to expose the truth, because a lot of our friends in the media are attacking me for trying to expose the truth,” Comer said. “We want the American people to see why this family has received so much money. Why would Communist China be giving money through these LLCs into the Biden family? I care about public corruption and think most Americans do, Republican or Democrat.”
“Frankfort doesn’t have a great history of ethics, especially our office of governor,” he said. “Let me be 100-% clear — I have confidence nobody is going to buy Kelly Craft.”
In opening comments, Wise told the crowd he was proud to back Senate Bill 150, a polarizing bill on transgender youth, and other legislation to defund Planned Parenthood.
“Over these next 34 days, this campaign is going to take off,” Wise said. “We continue to gain momentum.”
The Kentucky primary is Tuesday, May 16, with three Democrats and 12 Republicans running. The general election is Nov. 7.
