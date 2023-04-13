PADNWS-04-13-23 CRAFT - PHOTO

U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-District 1, and House Oversight Committee chairman, spoke Wednesday at Walker Hall in support of Kelly Craft’s campaign for Kentucky governor.

 MASON BLANFORD | THE SUN

In her run for governor, Kelly Craft pledged strong support for many things Republican voters like to hear.

The candidate was joined by her running mate, District 16 State Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, and U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-District 1, currently the House Oversight Committee chairman.

