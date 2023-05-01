U.S. Representative James Comer (R-Ky.) and U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-Kansas) recently introduced the Save Local Business Act, which clarifies the joint employer standard to provide certainty for small business owners and workers across the country. In recent years, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has suffered under unelected bureaucrats that have dramatically expanded the definition of “joint employer” and implemented burdensome regulations for small businesses.

“Congress must promote policies that empower small businesses and free them from stifling regulations pushed by an unchecked and unelected federal bureaucracy,” said Comer. “Our bill, the Save Local Business Act, will add common sense to the definition of a joint employer, protect the franchise business model, and reduce bureaucratic headaches for American job creators. Now is the time for job growth and creation, not harmful and unclear regulations.”

