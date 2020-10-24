The National Federation of Independent Businesses presented U.S. Rep. James Comer with its Guardian of Small Business Award.
“The NFIB Guardian of Small Business Award is awarded to lawmakers who small businesses can truly count on,” said Kevin Kuhlman, NFIB vice president of Federal Government Relations.
“We are proud to recognize Congressman Comer for earning this distinction in the 116th Congress by taking pro-small business votes supporting financial assistance programs and tax relief and opposing new regulations and increased labor costs. Small business owners across the country need their support now more than ever during these unprecedented times, and we are grateful to Congressman Comer for his leadership.”
During his time in Congress, Comer has supported successful efforts to cut taxes for small businesses, reduce regulatory burdens on job creators and provide much-needed financial assistance to entrepreneurs suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization said.
NFIB’s Guardian of Small Business Award is reserved for lawmakers who vote consistently with small business on the key issues identified by small business owners. Those who voted with small business on key issues 70% or more of the time during the 116th Congress earned the NFIB Guardian of Small Business Award.
