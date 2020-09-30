The Delta Regional Authority and the U.S. Department of Labor announced Tuesday a $277,291 grant to advance workforce development efforts at West Kentucky Community and Technical College. This grant comes after advocacy from local U.S. Rep. James Comer’s office
“As our economy recovers from COVID-19, it is now more important than ever that we have a quality workforce available to meet the challenges of the 21st century economy,” Comer, R-Tompkinsville, said. “Local officials and education leaders in Paducah have worked tirelessly to pursue this funding and improve the economy in west Kentucky, and I’m proud to see their efforts pay off.”
Comer wrote a letter of support for the grant application.
These funds will allow the community college to expand its vocational education program for non-violent offenders in the McCracken County Jail, which the congressman visited in January to see firsthand.
This is part of the school’s effort to provide new skills for local citizens and hopefully produce more qualified workers in the area.
