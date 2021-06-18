Come and sit a spell: Café de Fae grand opening this weekend

A new business is hoping to bring a little bit of magic to Lower Town Paducah.
Jade Valentine — the owner of Café de Fae, which is located in the Smedley Yeiser building on the corner of Madison and 6th — is aiming to bring unique experiences to the neighborhood. The café will serve brunch, counter specials, baked goods, desserts and ice cream in addition to housing a boutique and a full bar.
Valentine, a Marshall County native who’s lived in Paducah for the last 17 years, is keen for her business to become a part of the Lower Town community and she’s not looking to replace any other business.
“My goal for this place is not to detract from any other business in Paducah, it’s just to provide a new experience,” she said. “I want to offer things that they don’t offer. I don’t want to be a threat. I just want us all to be friends and have fun.”
Café de Fae, in name and spirit, is an homage to Valentine’s late grandmothers.
“I learned how to cook and bake from both of them,” Valentine said. “My dad’s mom was obsessed with mythology and lore and she loved fairies. Café de Fae literally means ‘the café of the fairies’ and in fae lore once you eat fairy food, mortal food will never be sufficient.
“So once you have our food you won’t want anything else.”
Valentine has tried to bring that magic and charm to the atmosphere at Café de Fae, filling it with vintage china and furniture that she’s gathered from thrift shops around the region.
In the front of the building, Valentine has put together a boutique shop sporting consignment clothing for ladies and children in addition to books, accessories and a variety of craft goods.
While there will not be full menu service at the business, there will be rotating lunch specials — much of it made from scratch — available over the counter as well as a variety of baked goods and desserts during the week starting at 7 a.m. Bar service starts at 4 p.m. and goes through 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday. On Fridays the bar will stay open until 1 a.m.
There will also be picnic basket service — where the eatery will pack a picnic basket for customers to take out onto the lawn — and tableside tea service available.
“Fun and different is the name of the game,” Valentine added.
On the weekends, Café de Fae will serve brunch starting at 10 a.m. and running through 2 p.m. This, too, will be made up of rotating specials. Full bar service will be available during brunch and a dedicated bartender will be on duty from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday and 10 p.m. on Sunday.
The bar will be serving up classic cocktails with some new favorites and remixes added in. There are plans for a draft beer with local taps and interesting regional faire that hasn’t been served in Paducah before, as well.
The prices could be a little upscale from what customers are used to, Valentine said, but that’s because she’s trying to care for her staff as well as she can by paying them all a living wage.
“It’s something that’s unheard of in this area, but it’s something that’s incredibly important to me that these young people, especially after this last year, know that they’re going to get a paycheck they can depend on and live off of,” she said. “That way everyone can pay their bills and not have to worry about it they’re going to be here full time.”
For more information about Café de Fae, visit the business’s Facebook page.
The business’s grand opening celebration is set for Sunday, starting at 10 a.m. There will be live music, tarot readers, belly dancers and other entertainment throughout the day.
