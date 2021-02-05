Comcast Business announced this week it has completed the expansion of its advanced fiber network in Paducah and Metropolis, Illinois.
The upgrade offers enhanced reliability and features to meet the needs of Paducah’s ever-growing businesses, including access to Internet speeds up to 100 gigabits per second (Gbps).
“Having access to the most advanced technology is vital to attracting and retaining business and talent in Paducah,” said Paducah Mayor George P. Bray. “This investment by Comcast Business demonstrates the company’s commitment to our region and gives businesses, small and large, from all industries one more reason to consider Paducah as their home.”
Additional advanced Comcast Business services available to Paducah and Metropolis businesses as a result of the network upgrade include the following:
• ActiveCore SDN, a software-defined networking (SDN) platform providing businesses intelligent, centralized control for their networks via software applications like Managed Router and SD-WAN;
• Cybersecurity Services, reducing vulnerability to denial of service (DDoS) attacks and helping protect business infrastructure with managed security solutions; and
• Comcast Business VoiceEdge, a fully managed, scalable cloud-based voice system providing unified communications (UC) tools that can improve communication, enhance collaboration and help businesses increase productivity.
“A symmetrical, fiber internet solution has been a staple for large businesses for almost a decade,” said Jeff Marston, vice president of Comcast Business in Kentucky. “The increasing reliance on advanced services, big data and cloud applications is now driving bandwidth usage from small and medium-size companies. Our scalable, advanced network allows us to tailor Comcast’s technology to meet the changing and diverse needs of Paducah’s businesses.”
