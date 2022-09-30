PADNWS-09-30-22 COLUMBIA - PHOTO

Columbia Art House board members are inviting the community to the free “American Graffiti” Bash this Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. Vintage cars will “drag the gut” down Broadway at 4 p.m. to kick off the block party-style event and at 9 p.m. to close out the day’s activities.

Members of the Columbia Art House board are inviting the community to an “American Graffiti”-inspired block party on Saturday where attendees can participate in free activities, check out vintage cars and learn more about the efforts to restore the former Columbia Theater building.

The American Graffiti Bash will take place Saturday on Broadway outside the Columbia Art House, the recently announced new name of the former Columbia Theater, from 4 to 9 p.m.

