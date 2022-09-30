Members of the Columbia Art House board are inviting the community to an “American Graffiti”-inspired block party on Saturday where attendees can participate in free activities, check out vintage cars and learn more about the efforts to restore the former Columbia Theater building.
The American Graffiti Bash will take place Saturday on Broadway outside the Columbia Art House, the recently announced new name of the former Columbia Theater, from 4 to 9 p.m.
Hillary Landry, Columbia Art House board member and community engagement committee chair, said the vintage cars and automobiles would “drag the gut” down Broadway once at 4 p.m. to kick off the event and again at 9 p.m. to close out activities. The 300, 400 and 500 blocks of Broadway will be closed to vehicle traffic for the event on Saturday, she added.
There will be food trucks, live music and family-friendly activities for attendees to enjoy, along with an information table for those who want to learn about the Columbia Art House restoration project or who would be interested in taking a tour of the Columbia Art House space in the future.
The American Graffiti Bash is free to attend, but there will be opportunities to donate to the restoration project or purchase a “Save the Columbia” t-shirt, Landry said. She added many downtown Paducah businesses will be open late on Saturday for the American Graffiti Bash.
Saturday’s event will also feature the first performances of any kind inside of the Columbia since 1987 when the former Columbia Theater closed. In two events open only to 40 corporate sponsors and individual donors per event, local bands The Wheelhouse Rousters and Solid Rock’it Boosters will each perform a show inside of the Columbia Art House on Saturday.
“It’s super exciting to see something happen in there,” Landry said. “It gives me hope for the future of this magnificent structure in the heart of our downtown. It’s kind of a glimpse into the future when we will get to hold events like this inside of the Columbia all the time.”
To prepare for Saturday’s exclusive indoor performances, Landry said board members and volunteers have spent countless hours cleaning up the space and preparing it for those who have never been inside the Columbia to see the majesty of the building for the first time, and for those who used to go to movies there to relive their memories from the Columbia and be reminded of the incredible interior.
Landry said the upcoming event has also led to conversations about the recent adoption of the name Columbia Art House and has allowed for Columbia Art House board members to share their vision of the historic venue being used as a performance and space in the future.
“The support and interest we’ve received from community members and local businesses has been overwhelming in the best way. It is so encouraging to be reminded that the community as a whole stands behind our mission to Save the Columbia,” Landry said.
Columbia Art House’s board is also looking for additional volunteers to help Saturday’s event run smoothly. Those interested in volunteering at the American Graffiti Bash can contact Landry at Hillary@ml-lawfirm.com.
