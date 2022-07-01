After 30 years, Col. Charles C. Jordan has retired from the United States Army.
Jordan, a Paducah resident and local business owner, had a June 25 retirement ceremony at the Paducah Convention and Expo Center. He joined the army as an ROTC member at Murray State University in 1990 before graduating college as a second lieutenant. He began attending the Armor Officer training at Fort Knox and was assigned a Training Officer in 1993 and reclassified as a Bradley tanker in 1994, before being promoted to first lieutenant.
Also in 1994, Jordan co-founded and incorporated his business, CSC Safety, a safety consulting and contracting business based in Paducah.
“I had just gotten commission and graduated from college and I got the opportunity to start a business here with another person,” Jordan said. “We represent 60 clients in western Kentucky for their safety, consulting and compliance training needs, and without the support of those clients, I wouldn’t ever have been able to do my army job, including the year in Iraq.”
From there, Jordan was assigned to be a company commander in the 100th division and was promoted to captain in April 2000. He was on assignment at Fort Knox at the time of the Sept. 11 attacks.
After serving as Company Command for four years, Jordan served as the assistant S3, a training officer position, before being deployed to Iraq in September 2004, one of 12 volunteers.
These volunteers had dropped everything and decided to go to Iraq all together rather than being split up and sent separately, though they were still split after.
Among this group was Sgt. First Class Robert Derenda, a Ledbetter native, who Jordan dedicated his speech at the ceremony to. Derenda died Aug. 5, 2005 while serving in Iraq.
“[Robert] had just moved here recently,” Jordan said.
“He was working as a chemical engineer in Calvert City .... In 2001, the towers came down. By 2003, the war is over and they start saying we need to train the Iraqi army and they’re never going to be able to do it on their own. Well, that’s what we did. Drill Sergeant patches right there. That means training. That means they train everybody that joins the army. And that included in this situation, a foreign army, which is not our job. It is a special forces job. And we’re not special forces. We’re reservist.”
“There was a mobilization happening,” he said. “And they had been tapped on the shoulder to go train the Iraqi Army. We put our heads together and said, we’re not going individually. We’re not going to get tapped. And said if we’re going to Iraq, we’re not going to Iraq without each other. Bob was the leader of this and we volunteered ourselves.”
After returning to the reserves in October 2005, he was promoted to major and was assigned as the battalion operations officer and later the battalion executive officer, before being assigned to support war exercises as a lieutenant colonel in South Korea.
In 2017, Jordan began studying at the Army War College and was promoted to colonel in May 2019 to serve as an assistant chief of staff while serving at the 108th Training Command. He was selected to serve as the chief of staff in the 108th in August 2020, where he served until his mandatory retirement on June 1 this year.
Jordan is still adjusting to retirement.
“I’m still coping with it,” he said.
“It’s been a big part of my life. I mean, I will miss the phone calls of what to do. Especially in this last job, It was very labor intensive. During the week, I would spend easy 15 hours a week, on emails, phone calls and preparation, and then just leading up to a drill weekend as a reservist and unpaid because you only get paid when you are on the clock. We’re citizen soldiers, we live civilian lives while also being in the military.”
Jordan also wanted to express his thanks to his fellow soldiers and family.
“You just don’t get to be a colonel in the United States Army Reserves without the help of great people,” he said. “Having people support you from clients, employees, family and definitely your fellow soldiers. It’s important.”
