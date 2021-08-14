It’s hard to overstate the importance of early detection when it comes to cancer, and screening is one of the best ways to do that. Unfortunately, not all types of cancers can be screened for easily, but colorectal cancer can be.
That’s a message that John Montville, who serves as executive director of Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital’s oncology service line, stressed to people.
“Don’t let the fear of cost or the fear of preparation for a colonoscopy, or anything else, keep you away from this because it saves lives,” he told The Sun. “I’ve seen it save a lot of lives over a long career.
“Catching cancer early is the only way you’re going to beat cancer, and we have a great tool in colonoscopy. Talk to your provider. Build a cancer screening plan for yourself.”
Kentucky CancerLink, a Lexington-based nonprofit, are navigators for the Kentucky Colon Cancer Screening and Prevention Program, which is funded by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. Eligible uninsured residents can get a colonoscopy at no-cost.
“The partnership in your all’s area is with Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and it’s a colonoscopy program for screening uninsured folks who are ages 45 to 75, and meet just a few other eligibility guidelines,” Melissa Karrer, executive director of Kentucky CancerLink, told The Sun.
She said cost is “such a barrier,” especially when people have been struggling with keeping insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Colon cancer can be prevented with a colonoscopy. If those polyps are removed, then they cannot turn into cancer,” she added.
The nonprofit’s mission is to reduce barriers to screening, diagnosis and treatment of cancer. It connects people with low-cost or no cost screenings, or support for people going through a diagnosis, such as with transportation, wigs, bras, prostheses and lymphedema garments.
Kentucky CancerLink partnered a while back with Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital to provide colonoscopy screenings. Mercy Health recently joined with Kentucky Cancer Program staff to provide information about colorectal cancer and screenings at an Aug. 8 church event in Paducah.
“Kentucky CancerLink has an incredible program across the state in multiple locations where they provide the ability to get free colonoscopies to the uninsured amongst us,” Montville said.
He said the hospital was excited to build a partnership with it.
“The key to fighting cancer is knowledge and screening and having this kind of partnership where we can go after the most vulnerable in our population — those that are not insured, we’re just overjoyed to be a partner with Kentucky CancerLink and Kentucky Cancer Program,” he added.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, colorectal polyps and cancer “don’t always cause symptoms, especially at first.”
CDC.gov reports that someone may not know they have it, making regular screenings necessary. This cancer almost always develops from precancerous polyps, which can be removed before they turn into cancer.
People are urged to get screened if they are 45 to 75 years old, and those 76 to 85 years old should ask a doctor if they should be screened, according to the CDC. If someone thinks they are at an increased risk, they need to talk to a doctor about when to start screening for it and how often to do so.
If someone wants to participate in the screening program, Karrer said they can reach out to Kentucky CancerLink or to one of Kentucky Cancer Program’s cancer control specialists.
“They’ll give you our number and one of our certified patient navigators will talk you through the program, and do the enrollment and then, get you connected where you can get the screening either at home with the Cologuard (an at-home test) or at a facility near you,” she added.
Visit kycancerlink.org to learn more about the screening program, eligibility guidelines and other cancer services provided, or contact the Kentucky Cancer Program at 270-442-1310.
