March, or Colorectal Awareness Month, is a stark reminder some cancer symptoms are silent.
“It can be subtle things people deal with on a regular basis,” Dr. Alice Higdon, a general surgeon at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, told The Sun.
Possible signs are bloating after meals, bowel changes, constipation, cramping and stomach pain.
“People experience these every day,” she said. “But things that don’t resolve with medication, you need to look further.”
Some symptoms are clear, like sudden weight loss.
Dr. Higdon said blood in stool shouldn’t be ignored.
“It’s hard to say, the difference between bright and dark red, and it can indicate where it’s bleeding from,” she said. “If you have a slow-bleeding cancer in the right side of your colon, you can have dark stool, just like a very fast gastric bleed.”
Doctors suggest annual colorectal cancer screenings past age 45.
A colonoscopy — “the gold standard,” Dr. Higdon said — should be every 10.
“We’re also diagnosing people younger than 45 at an increasing rate,” she said. “People at higher risk need to be screened more often. That sets the tone for what needs to be done.”
Mercy Health offers robotic colon resections, or colectomies, for patients. A common result is less postoperative pain.
Colorectal is the third-most diagnosed cancer in the U.S., the American Cancer Society says. Men have one-in-23 odds of diagnosis. For women, it’s one in 26.
Two Marshall County brothers, Jeff and Jerry Hamlet, were diagnosed two years apart. They have no family history but have both worked on farms or in garages around chemicals.
Low iron and chronic pain led Jeff to a doctor’s visit in Sept. 2020.
He stalled at first. While working overtime during the pandemic, his father had open-heart surgery and his mother died.
“My health took a backburner,” said Jeff, 58.
For Jerry, a spider bite and bloodwork caught it early last July.
“It hadn’t spread as much,” said Jerry, 54, a machinist. “After my brother was diagnosed, I should have gone earlier.”
Jeff does chemo long-term. Jerry is cancer-free but does regular check-ups.
“They did the colonoscopy and within two weeks, I was in surgery,” Jerry said. “They didn’t wait around. I started my chemo and finished in January.”
“It had spread; some of it wasn’t operable,” Jeff said. “It’s kind of like taking medicine for high blood pressure. I take chemo every other week for the rest of my life. As long as I do, it’s under control.”
“I've had some of the best doctors and nurses in the world,” Jeff said. “If you have any kind of symptoms, you need to see a doctor — the quicker the better. I put it off … Find a good doctor you like and stick with them.”
“Everyone hates the process, but it can save a lot of heartache in the end,” Jerry said.
