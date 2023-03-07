Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital, Kentucky Cancer Program (KCP) and Washington Street Baptist Church together will host a free educational event Thursday to raise awareness for National Colon Cancer Awareness Month in March. Attendees can receive help scheduling a colonoscopy, including connecting those who qualify to free screenings through the Kentucky Colon Cancer Screening Program.

The free, Lunch and Learn program will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Christian Life Center at Washington Street Baptist Church, 721 Washington Street in Paducah.

