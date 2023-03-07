Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital, Kentucky Cancer Program (KCP) and Washington Street Baptist Church together will host a free educational event Thursday to raise awareness for National Colon Cancer Awareness Month in March. Attendees can receive help scheduling a colonoscopy, including connecting those who qualify to free screenings through the Kentucky Colon Cancer Screening Program.
The free, Lunch and Learn program will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Christian Life Center at Washington Street Baptist Church, 721 Washington Street in Paducah.
Lingaiah Chandrashekar, MD, Mercy Health gastroenterologist, will speak about colon cancer, colonoscopy screenings, and more.
The event is designed to help educate and bring awareness about colon cancer, including to address the health care disparity in colon cancer and colonoscopy screening rates among the African American community
The event is open to the public and there is no limit on attendees. The Lunch and Learn will be provided free first come, first serve to the first 50 guests.
Event guests are invited to browse education tables and see the Incredible Colon, a 20-foot long, 10-foot tall, walk-through replica of the human colon designed to educate the public about colorectal cancer. The Incredible Colon includes examples of healthy colon tissue, several non-cancerous diseases of the colon, polyps and various stages of colorectal cancer.
According to the American Cancer Society, colon cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States, and second most common cause of cancer-related death. It also disproportionately affects the Black community, where the rates are the highest of any racial/ethnic group in the US.
“Unfortunately, colorectal cancer is the second deadliest cancer in the United States, with mortality rates in Kentucky among the highest in the country,” said Chandrashekar. “There’s also a huge health care disparity related to both high diagnosis and low screening rates among the Black population, and we hope to address that with this event. The good news is that colon cancer is highly preventable and treatable if caught early through colonoscopy screenings. If you’re 45, you need to start getting checked.”
