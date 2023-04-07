PADNWS-04-07-23 WATER MAIN - PHOTO

Paducah Water crews worked to repair water main breaks on Fifth Street and Kentucky Avenue Thursday after a vehicle collided with the fire hydrant on the corner of the intersection early Thursday morning.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

A water main break at Kentucky Avenue and Fifth Street early Thursday morning shut down water access for area businesses for a few hours, and is suspected to have been caused when a vehicle hit the fire hydrant on the corner.

Paducah Water was called to the scene around 6 a.m. and worked into the afternoon to repair the pipes along Fifth Street and along Kentucky Avenue. Paducah Water General Manager Jason Petersen said the drop in water pressure was reported just before 6 a.m.

