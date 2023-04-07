A water main break at Kentucky Avenue and Fifth Street early Thursday morning shut down water access for area businesses for a few hours, and is suspected to have been caused when a vehicle hit the fire hydrant on the corner.
Paducah Water was called to the scene around 6 a.m. and worked into the afternoon to repair the pipes along Fifth Street and along Kentucky Avenue. Paducah Water General Manager Jason Petersen said the drop in water pressure was reported just before 6 a.m.
“What we understand is that somebody struck a fire hydrant, and that put in motion a water surge either through the valve or the way the hydrant was struck that created a pressure surge and resulted in several main breaks,” he said.
Petersen said there were three water main breaks: two on Fifth Street between Broadway and Kentucky and one on Kentucky Avenue just north of the intersection with Fifth Street.
The water mains were repaired by mid-afternoon Thursday.
“Sometime before 6:00, we started receiving phone calls — from 5:30 to 6:00,” Petersen said, adding that data suggest the fire hydrant incident likely took place about 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
“Our engineering manager checked the SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) computer control system, and it looks like we had an uptick in flow about 1:30,” he said. “It looks like that’s probably the incident that might have started it, and then, what happened was whatever damage was done continued to grow in magnitude overnight.
“There might have been an initial water hammer that fractured the pipe, and then the leaks actually grew until we got into a situation where people actually called about low pressure, which was (Thursday) morning when people were getting up and around.”
A water hammer is the term used to describe a pressure surge when water is forced to stop or change direction suddenly.
“Somebody hit the hydrant, and when they did, it caused a pressure surge that fractured the cast iron pipes in the downtown area, in that vicinity,” Petersen said. “In order for those leaks or those cracks or those splits in the cast iron to come to the purpose and leak to the magnitude where it started causing a problem, it appears to have taken an amount of time.
“Sometimes it’s instantaneous, sometimes it’s not. It appears that from 1:30 to between 5 and 6 (Thursday) morning was a time when the initial leak grew to the point where we realized we had three main breaks in addition to the hydrant.”
