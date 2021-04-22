Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 1 are investigating a collision between a pickup and a lawn mower in which one person was flown to an out-of-state hospital.
According to a news release from KSP, shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, Post 1 received a call of a collision on Ky. 301 just north of Trace Creek Church Road in the Clear Springs community. Troopers, along with Graves County Sheriff’s deputies, responded to the scene.
Upon initial investigation, authorities found Norman Davis Lawrence, 76, of Mayfield was traveling south on Ky. 301, operating a Craftsman lawn mower. Also traveling south was Freddie R. Clapp, 72, of Paducah, who was operating a 2014 Ford F-150.
As Clapp rounded a curve, his vehicle collided with the rear of the slower moving lawn mower. Lawrence was thrown from the mower and landed in a roadside ditch. Lawrence’s lawn mower came to rest on top of Lawrence in the ditch, authorities said.
Lawrence suffered severe injuries to his head and legs. He was taken from the scene by Mayfield-Graves County EMS to Trace Creek Baptist Church. He was then flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for treatment of his injuries, authorities said.
Clapp was not injured and was wearing his seatbelt.
Kentucky State Police was assisted on scene by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Mayfield-Graves County EMS, Mayfield Fire Department, Graves County Fire and Rescue, and Clear Springs Volunteer Fire Department.
