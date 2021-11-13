More than 4,000 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 15-22, offering a curbside option.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys to children worldwide since 1993. This is a project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions.
Individuals, families, and groups still have time to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts. The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these gifts to children in need. A step-by-step guide can be found on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage.
“In the midst of the pandemic, children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”
Participants can find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation as they make plans to drop off their shoebox gifts. The online lookup tool is searchable by city or ZIP code. Signs at each location will identify the drop-off.
The drop-off hours for this year are Monday, Nov. 15, 9 a.m. — noon; Tuesday, Nov. 16 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 17 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 17 4-6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 21 2-4 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 22 8 — 10 a.m.
Those interested in more information on how Operation Christmas Child is making adjustments during its National Collection Week can visit the organization’s important COVID-19 Updates webpage for the latest information.
Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 188 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.