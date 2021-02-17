With inclement cold weather often comes health emergencies related to vehicle crashes and the loss of heat or power. The snow that blew through Kentucky on Monday and the ice storm that preceded it last week caused examples of how dangerous cold weather can be.
Kentucky State Police reported a deadly crash on Interstate 24 near Calvert City on Monday. At 1:55 p.m., troopers and members of the KSP Post 1 Reconstruction Team responded to Mile Marker 27.
According to the investigation report, Adrian A. Pyle, 77, of Englewood, Colorado, was traveling west on I-24, driving a 1994 Mercedes Benz E320, when he struck the guardrail on the right side of the road.
Pyle got back in the right lane of the road when David Q. Marks, 43, of Buncombe, Illinois, was driving a 2021 Mack semi truck west on I-24 behind Pyle and saw Pyle on the right shoulder and tried to stop and assist him.
Due to the snow- and ice-covered roadway, Marks was unable to avoid colliding with Pyle.
Pyle was taken from the scene by Marshall County EMS to the Marshall County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Marks was not injured.
The Kentucky State Police is also investigating the weather-related death of a Crofton woman in Guthrie in Todd County.
At 5:26 p.m. Friday, KSP Post 2 in Madisonville was called by the Guthrie Police Department in reference to a woman who was found dead and an unresponsive man inside a mobile home that had no heat or electricity.
A preliminary investigation by KSP indicated that Melissa Sheerin, 25, of Crofton in Christian County died as a result of hypothermia. The man was taken to a hospital and is being treated for hypothermia. The investigation is ongoing, and no foul play is suspected.
Snow and ice caused several crashes in and around Caldwell County.
Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Noel said that throughout Monday, the sheriff’s office responded to five weather-related calls for service — one for a vehicle crash with injury — one welfare check and three calls were to check vehicles off the roadway.
At 3:22 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries. Yohan Lopez, 41, of Hialeah, Florida, was driving a 2015 Kenworth semi westbound on I-24 near Mile Marker 57, pulling a full-sized semi box trailer when he saw a westbound pickup pass him and immediately enter into his lane of travel.
Lopez told deputies the pickup began slowing down abruptly in front of his vehicle. Lopez steered to the right to avoid hitting the pickup, causing the semi to jackknife and run off onto the right shoulder of the roadway, where it came to rest in the ditch line, spilling part of his cargo of fish.
Lopez was transported for treatment of injuries to Caldwell Medical Center by Caldwell County EMS. In addition to EMS, deputies were assisted at the scene by the Princeton Fire Department, Caldwell County Emergency Management and Stinnett’s Wrecker Service.
Those driving on weather-affected roads should do so with caution and be mindful of the safety of their vehicle and other vehicles on the road.
