Alec Coffie wants to use her PaxtonScholars scholarship to help her on her way to becoming a nurse.
The PaxtonScholars program is in its 13th year of providing scholarship opportunities to African-American students from McCracken County, benefitting 78 worthy students thus far, serving as a life-changing catalyst in those students’ educational careers.
Coffie said that she was excited to learn that she was named to the PaxtonScholars Class XIII.
When a PaxtonScholars class is announced, the students receive a laptop computer and a backpack to carry it in. They amass scholarship funds in their junior and senior years of high school based on their grades. PaxtonScholars also receive scholarships during their first two semesters of college, based on their grades.
Coffie said the many aspects of becoming a PaxtonScholar will help her get into college and chase her career dream.
“Starting with the computer itself!” she said. “I won’t have to worry about getting a computer for college. I can just use my money for college (courses).”
There are many avenues to take in becoming a nurse, from working in a doctor’s office or hospital to being a surgical assistant, school nurse, work in military service or pursuing a doctorate.
“I’m not fully decided yet (as to what kind of nursing degree to get), but I want to work in the medical field for sure,” she said. “I just haven’t decided yet.
“I like helping people. I like figuring out how to help people and make them better. I want to be the person to decide why they’re sick and then help them get better.”
Coffie said she enjoys her social studies and math classes. She also takes part in basketball, cheer, track and field and Beta Club.
Coffie said she would advise younger students to apply for the PaxtonScholars program.
“Just do your best; strive for bigger,” she said.
Coffie is the daughter of Heather Grubbs and the late Brandon Grubbs.
The PaxtonScholars program is overseen by the McCracken County Community Career Endowment Inc. MCCCE Inc. began as a nonprofit 501©(3) organization in 2006 as an endowment set up by Fred and Peggy Paxton, who donated $1 million to the Community Foundation of West Kentucky to help set up the endowment for scholarships for African-American students in Paducah and McCracken County. The scholarships get a dividend out of that every year.
In addition to the PaxtonScholars program, the endowment continues to award scholarships and educational assistance to students who wish to continue their postsecondary educations. The Fred and Peggy Paxton Non-Endowed Fund also contributes to support the PaxtonScholars Program.
Fred Paxton was a former chairman of the board and president of Paxton Media Group — which owns The Paducah Sun and WPSD-TV. Fred Paxton was a publisher for The Sun.
