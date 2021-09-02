Owen Cody, a sophomore at McCracken County High School, has been awarded a $750 scholarship from the Southern Illinois Chapter of the American Guild of Organists. This is his second such award.
To earn the scholarship, Cody had to play two contrasting pieces of music, write an essay explaining why he should be chosen for the award and submit letters of recommendation.
In addition to these requirements, he listed his previous accomplishments, which included awards for numerous piano and saxophone competitions.
Cody began piano lessons at the age of 5 and now studies with Meeyoun Park at Murray State University. He also studies organ with James Reifinger of Southern Illinois University.
Cody was chosen from applicants who live in the three-state area of western Kentucky, southern Illinois and southeastern Missouri, the service area for the Southern Illinois Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.
