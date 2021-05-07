Code Labs program could have big impact on local economy

Code Labs — a multiyear effort to develop Paducah’s digital economy through training area residents to code — launched in late April, bringing together 24 students for a two-course, 12-month program designed to turn the participants into qualified software developers.
The training program is provided by Codefi, an economic and workforce development organization that originated in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in partnership with Sprocket, a local tech-based nonprofit.
Code Labs was created, Codefi cofounder James Stapleton said, “out of necessity to, in a very short period of time with very little cost to the trainees, help people with no software development experience become entry-level qualified for software development occupations.”
Participants will be learning both front-end and back-end software development, completing projects and assignments both virtually and face-to-face. Each six-month module will end with a capstone project when participants will work with local businesses to fulfill area software needs.
“I was struggling to find resources to build a new career that weren’t cost prohibitive for me,” said Kimberly Millay, one of the 24 participants. “Despite having an undergraduate business degree with a certificate in data analytics, I haven’t found a way to leverage that into a workplace skill set.”
Matt Grimsley, a software developer at CSI, is using the program to learn about some of the new tools the company is using to continue modernizing its products.
“I am excited to learn Angular, a modern software framework that is in extremely high demand, and continue to expand my expertise,” he said in a news release. “The scope of this Angular training is rigorous and comprehensive.”
The application process was competitive. More than 90 area residents applied and were interviewed for consideration. Local interest has been high enough that Codefi and Sprocket expect to soon begin the application process for a second training cohort beginning in September.
Stapleton hopes that applicants won’t be intimidated by their perception of coding, which believes is actually “very blue collar” despite its white collar reputation as a job.
“It can be super scientific but the actual skill in writing code is something that everybody with a little bit of analytical aptitude can learn to do. It’s no different than changing tires or cooking,” he said. “It’s a set of rules, instructions and steps that, if they make sense in your mind, you can do it and get paid very well to do it.”
For more information about Coding Lab, visit www.codefiworks.com/codinglab.
Making training like this freely available in the area, Stapleton believes, could have a big impact on the area economy in the long run.
“Local companies obviously benefit because now there’s another source of training for their employees and then it certainly does benefit the other side of this sort of digital economic development model, which is how we can attract more digital and software-based businesses to west Kentucky and how we can help build more with the local people and their ideas,” he said. “With companies like CSI here, with the city and county’s relationship and the way they’re working together to invest in economic development, I think Paducah has a chance to be super successful.”
McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones agrees and is excited about being able to support this different approach to economic development.
“Whereas typically we would buy some land or build a building and hope somebody comes, this is actually recognizing that we’ve got local employers who are looking to expand positions with coding,” Jones said. “They’re either going to move those positions and hire them in Austin (Texas) or they’ll hire them in Paducah. So if they train them here, they’ll hire them here.
“When these 24 finish this one-year course they’re going to be highly employable, and there is a strong employer ready to interview them for a local position that is a high-paying job.”
Economic impact projections from Stapleton and his team estimate that the total impact of Codefi’s Paducah efforts — Coding Lab, 1ST50K and Innovation Challenge included — during the first three years of programming will be around $15 million total, a number he said was “super conservative.”
The McCracken County Fiscal Court, the Paducah City Commission and the McCracken County Public Library contributed funding that made Code Labs possible for Sprocket and Codefi locally.
“It’s phenomenal. It’s been something that I’ve been working on for years and it’s good to see it happening finally in western Kentucky,” Sprocket founder Monica Bilak said. “We appreciate the support of our federal, state and local partners that allow us to provide this nationally recognized program at no cost to our local citizens.”
