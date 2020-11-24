With the uncertainty 2020 has brought, the last thing youngsters need is to wonder if they’ll be warm this winter.
For the 10th year, WIBH radio in Anna is holding its New Coats, New Hope Campaign. Donations — $20 or more — are being accepted through Dec. 11 to purchase new coats for children in southern Illinois.
“COVID-19 has had a real impact on our most vulnerable populations in more ways than one,” said Shawnna Rhine, community outreach coordinator/public information officer of the Southern Seven Health Department. “It may seem like a small thing to most of us, but something as simple as a new, warm, winter coat means the world to a child in crisis. A new coat increases a child’s self-worth and sense of normalcy in a chaotic time.”
Coats are available to any child living in southern Illinois, no questions asked. This year’s goal is 500 coats.
Since 2011 WIBH has partnered with local agencies to hold its annual New Coats, New Hope Campaign. Donations raised through this effort buy new, winter coats for children ages 3 to 16 living in the lower 45 counties of Illinois through the nonprofit organization Operation Warm. Through the years, over 2,100 new coats have been purchased.
Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that creates brand new, high-quality coats for children in need. The organization believes a brand new coat is more than a coat, promoting self-esteem, school attendance and outdoor play.
Families can contact the Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resource Network (CMMHRN), Arrowleaf (formerly Family Counseling Center) and Southern Seven Head Start locations to receive a coat while supplies last.
“Sponsorship of a coat is $20, but any monetary amount is appreciated as 100% of all donations go directly to purchasing the coats and is made possible by Postal Pal in Anna who covers shipping costs,” said Moury Bass, co-owner of WIBH.
Shawnee Mass Transit District provides transportation to deliver coats to the agencies only.
Donations made by check or money order must be made payable to Operation Warm and sent to WIBH Radio, Attn: Moury Bass, 330 S. Main St., Anna, IL 62906. Donate can be made online at opera tionwarm.org/wibh.
For more information or to request a coat for a child in need, contact Bass at WIBH at 618-833-9424 or Rhine at 618-634-2297, ex. 9161, or visit the WIBH New Coats, New Hope Campaign on Facebook.
To learn more about Operation Warm, visit operationwarm.org.
