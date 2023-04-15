METROPOLIS, Ill. — Since 1983, April has been designated in the United States as a month-long observance to share child abuse and neglect prevention awareness messages and promote prevention efforts across the country.
Southern 7 Child Abuse Prevention Coalition will hold its Massac County kick-off event — Superheroes Stand Up for Children — from 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Superman statue.
There will be a reading of the Illinois state proclamation against child abuse, games for children and resource tables for the community. The public is invited to attend.
In conjunction with the event, a portion of Market street — from 516 Market St. to 519 Market St. to Sixth and Market streets — will be closed from 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Participating groups include Reaching for Kids and Youth, Massac County Drug Awareness Coalition, Guardian Family Services, Massac County Mental Health, Massac Memorial Hospital, Metropolis Public Library, Hope Unlimited, UofI Extension, Southern 7 Health Department, Prevent Child Abuse Illinois, City National Bank, Legence Bank, Massac County Farm Bureau and Metropolis Fire Department.
In addition, superheroes will be available for pictures.
Events like Superheroes Stand Up for Children are occurring statewide to heighten awareness of child abuse and neglect. According to DCFS, in the southern region there were 13,467 child protective cases investigated in 2022 and 11,892 in 2020. Through March 2023, 9,834 cases have been investigated.
“We all have a responsibility to ensure children have positive experiences; and families have the resources they need, when they need them,” said Denise McCaffrey, executive director of Prevent Child Abuse Illinois. “Building healthy communities takes work, but the results are worth it.”
This year’s Child Abuse Prevention Month theme, Building Together, Prevention in Partnership, is a call to action to recognize that everyone in the community has a role to play in ensuring children grow up safe and loved; and families have the resources they need to thrive.
“Every day, our dedicated team of professionals works tirelessly not only to respond to reports of abuse and neglect, but to also provide access to services to parents who need them,” said Illinois DCFS director Marc D. Smith.
“This year’s Child Abuse Prevention Month theme goes hand-in-hand with our mission to transform the state’s child welfare system by focusing on prevention services. Through our innovative programs and collaboration with our network of state agencies, private agency partners and community service providers, we are building a child well-being system that will meet the unique needs of every child and family we serve, because together we are stronger.”
To learn more about child abuse prevention, visit preventchildabuseillinois.org. To report suspected child abuse or neglect, visit the DCFS Online Reporting System at childabuse.illinois.gov or call the DCFS Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-252-2873. Calls and online reports may be made 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.