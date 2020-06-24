The Murray State University coach advocating for the removal of a Confederate statue in Calloway County is seeking assistance from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Sherman Neal, an assistant football coach, recently appeared before Calloway County Fiscal Court asking for the Robert E. Lee statue that stands outside the Calloway County Courthouse to be removed.
That body took no formal action, and in a letter to Cameron dated Tuesday, Neal called the issue “ripe for action.”
Arguing that support for removing the monument has reached “critical mass,” including statements from Gov. Andy Beshear and letters from various Murray State departments, Neal lamented the “lack of transparency” from the fiscal court and Judge-Executive Kenneth Imes.
The statue has stood on courthouse grounds for more than a century, but a petition from Neal to have it removed has received nearly 10,000 signatures.
Murray State professors have written letters on behalf of their respective departments advocating for the removal, and Mayor Bob Rogers said that, though the power of removal does not rest with the city, Murray City Council is drafting a resolution asking for the statue to be removed.
In the letter, Neal said he is “concerned by the indifference and inaction displayed by the elected officials of Calloway County.”
Neal requested that Cameron “direct Judge-Executive Imes and Calloway County elected officials to expedite a decision on this matter and monitor procedures to ensure transparency and proper application of legal theory.”
