Caldwell Medical Center has been designated as a regional vaccination site and will begin administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday and each Thursday thereafter at the same time.
This vaccination clinic is for residents of Kentucky who are able to demonstrate residency and are eligible under each phase of the state’s vaccine distribution plan.
CMC is currently providing vaccines for those eligible in Phase 1A (health care workers) and Phase 1B (those 70 or older, first responders and K-12 school personnel).
As each phase of distribution is completed, the Caldwell Medical Center will then move into Phase 1C, which provides vaccines to those 60 or older and those 16 or older with the highest risk for COVID-19 as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CMC asks that people call to get on a waiting list. Those who have already called and have been placed on a waiting list do not need to call again. When the vaccine is available and appropriate based on state guidelines, those people will be contacted to schedule an appointment.
Patients interested in receiving the vaccine at Caldwell Medical Center vaccination site should call 270-365-0428 to schedule an appointment and to get more information. Walk-in appointments will not be accepted.
Appointments may change based on vaccine availability. Hospital vaccine allocations are determined by state and federal guidance, so the CMC encourages patience as it works to fill the demand.
“At Caldwell Medical Center, the safety of our patients, team members and the community continues to be our No. 1 priority,” said Caldwell Medical Center CEO Dan Odegaard. “We are proud to be able to play a critical role in protecting those we serve throughout all corners of our service area by providing the vaccine. We will continue to help our community by moving forward together to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.