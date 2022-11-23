Following Monday night’s McCracken County Fiscal Court meeting, Judge-Executive Craig Clymer, in a letter shared with city and county officials and members of the 911 Communication Oversight Committee, reiterated the fiscal court’s position in requesting more time for its members to review the Request for Proposals (RFP) draft for the proposed 911 radio system upgrades before the RFP is released to vendors.
In the letter, Clymer also addressed comments from Paducah Mayor George Bray that appeared in The Sun’s Tuesday edition.
When contacted for comment by The Sun Monday night following the fiscal court meeting, Bray noted that the 911 Communications Oversight Committee, including the county’s representative on the 911 committee, previously “voted to allow the RFP to go out,” and said the county wanting more time to review the RFP for themselves is “basically going against the recommendation of the citizen committee and the vote their own person took in favor of it.”
In his letter Tuesday, Clymer said “the notion, published in this morning’s [Nov. 22] Paducah Sun, that McCracken County has reversed its position in some manner as to 911 RFPs is completely untrue.”
According to the minutes from the 911 Communications Oversight Committee’s Oct. 24 meeting, the committee unanimously recommended that “once the RFP material is received from Federal Engineering, the city, in collaboration with county, will move forward to prepare the bid package for release.”
Clymer also referenced an email he sent to city and county officials, along with the 911 committee members, on Sept. 23.
In the September email, Clymer referenced a Sept. 13 911 committee meeting in which committee member and county commissioner Eddie Jones stated he believed the fiscal court would like time to review the RFP draft prior to its release. At this Sept. 13 meeting, committee member and city commissioner Carol Gault said it is typically not the practice of the city Commission to review RFPs before they are released.
Clymer said the city commission’s practice of not reviewing RFPs prior to their release is contrary to the fiscal court’s practice. He added that the county has consistently maintained the same position wanting time for the fiscal court to review the RFP prior to its release.
“This is a decades-long project, over $50 million dollars projected cost. It is not only wise for the city and county officials to decide what is in the RFP, it is our duty to do so. To do otherwise is a dereliction of our duty. Clearly consistent with our position stated last night [Nov. 21],” Clymer wrote.
Ultimately, the city commission will be the RFP-issuing agency, according to minutes from the 911 committee meeting on Sept. 13.
In his letter, Clymer said the county remains committed to work with the city of Paducah to come to an agreement on the 911 project.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.