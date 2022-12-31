McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer reflected on his first term as the county’s leader and also shared some goals for the McCracken County Fiscal Court for the next four years.
One of the biggest accomplishments Clymer highlighted from his first term was the working relationship the county has established with the city of Paducah. This relationship with the city, Clymer said, presents a united front between the two governments when visiting Frankfort or Washington, D.C., and also a united front when recruiting industries to the city and county.
“One of the most long-range, outstanding things I think we accomplished was to form a really close working relationship with the city. That’s a broad accomplishment that’ll carry on hopefully for decades. It’s unprecedented the amount of cooperation we have working with the city,” Clymer said.
This partnership was highlighted in three major projects the two governments have collaborated on during Clymer’s term: the $42 million outdoor sports complex project, the Barkley Regional Airport new terminal project, and the 911 radio infrastructure project.
Clymer helped to facilitate the donation of the former Bluegrass Downs site to McCracken County, which was announced in November 2020. This 50-plus-acre site will be used for the sports complex project in addition to Stuart Nelson Park, which the city of Paducah owns.
In September, Paducah and McCracken County officials, along with the joint city-county Sports Tourism Commission, signed an interlocal agreement outlining each of the parties’ obligations and financial commitments.
Clymer said sports tourism will drive people here from nearby and far away, who will bring families to Paducah and McCracken County for sports tournaments at the complex and spend money in the community for the time they are here. One of the beauties, Clymer said, is that those families will spend a lot of money in the short time they stay here, but the county does not have to provide many services to the tourists, and thus leave revenue behind for the city and county to enjoy.
“When (the sports complex) gets going out and running, it’s going to be just a tremendous asset,” Clymer said.
The sports complex is tentatively scheduled to open in spring 2025.
A former circuit court judge and attorney who also served 10 years as a law enforcement officer in Paducah and McCracken County, Clymer said the top priority of any government is public safety. Working with Paducah on the 911 radio system upgrades and committing to becoming a partner in ownership of the city’s 911 communication system, Clymer said, is part of the county’s commitment to ensuring the safety of county residents.
The joint city-county 911 Communication Oversight Committee met twice a month for most of the 2022 calendar year to identify the improvement needs for the local 911 radio system, a potential governance structure under the joint city-county authority, and potential new revenue streams for the city and county to pay for upgrades and operations of the v 911 system. Paducah’s City Commission approved the release of a Request for Proposals document in November to allow vendors to submit proposals for upgrade plans and cost estimates. Once the city and county select a proposal, officials have estimated that construction of new radio towers and upgrading radio equipment will take around two years.
Residents will soon see the result of one of the major collaborative projects the city and county have invested in when Barkley Regional Airport’s new terminal opens in the spring of 2023. Paducah and McCracken County agreed to split the local share of the $42 million airport terminal project, with each agreeing to pay roughly $2.9 million toward the project.
One of Clymer’s biggest focuses is economic development.
He said there are several companies of various sizes that have looked at potentially setting up shop in McCracken County. With the county’s improved financial state, Clymer said the county is now able to offer incentives to industries to entice them to move to McCracken County, something he said would not have been possible a few years ago.
With economic development, there comes an opportunity for growth within the county. Clymer said one of the considerations the county and fiscal court will need to make over the next four years is figuring out how much the county wants to grow. Growth, Clymer said, presents its own set of challenges. More people working, traveling or living in the area means restaurants and hotels will fill up quicker, stores would be busier, which Clymer said would necessitate the need for more restaurants, stores, hotels and attractions in the county.
Clymer said he is also interested in addressing hundreds of properties throughout the county in various states of deterioration and to focus on how to get “unsightly” properties cleaned up to make the county more attractive.
Overall, Clymer plans to work with his fellow county commissioners on the fiscal court, along with other county officials, to work on ideas and capitalizing on opportunities to benefit the county. He shared that his guiding principles on decision-making are, and have been: Is the idea good for the community, can the county afford to do it, and where does the idea line up in the list of priorities?
The first fiscal court meeting of the new term is Jan. 9.
