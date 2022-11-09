The McCracken County Fiscal Court will look largely familiar to county residents.
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Z. Clymer (Republican) was re-elected to a second term in office, according to unofficial voting results from Tuesday evening. Clymer defeated Democrat challenger Gary Vander Boegh 15,597 votes to 6,671.
County Commissioner Eddie Jones (Republican), representing District 3, defeated Democrat challenger Yolanda Johnson 15,268 votes to 6,795 votes to win a second term in office.
Commissioner Bill Bartleman (Republican), representing District 1, did not face any challengers in the primary or general elections. He coasted to a third term in office with 16,668 votes casted for him Tuesday.
Richard Abraham (Republican) defeated county commissioner District 2 incumbent Jeff Parker in the May primary, and did not have any challengers on the general election ballot. With 17,113 votes in the general election, Abraham, a former longtime city commissioner in Paducah, was officially elected to his first term on the McCracken County Fiscal Court on Tuesday.
Clymer said as judge-executive, he, along with the fiscal court and other county officials, plans to continue progress on projects such as the outdoor sports complex and 911 radio system upgrades. He also anticipates the county continuing to pursue economic development opportunities, and hopes some projects can be announced in the coming months.
“I just appreciate their confidence in us continuing to lead the county. It’s an honor, it’s a blessing and I’m just so glad to be able to work at it for four more years. I think the folks are gonna be…pleased with what we come up with and where we’re gonna be stronger still four years from now,” Clymer said.
Jones complimented Johnson’s campaign and appreciated her taking the time to run for office and raise awareness on important issues. He also hopes to continue work on the sports complex project and 911 radio system improvements, and is also looking forward to the completion of Barkley Regional Airport’s new terminal as well as continuing to focus on economic development within the county.
“I’m grateful to be reelected,” Jones said. “I’m looking forward to serving another four years and finishing the projects that we’ve got going on.”
One thing Jones said he would like to see the county, along with the city of Paducah, work on during his term is “dressing up” Exits 4 and 7 on I-24, which he said are the “front doors to the community.”
The fiscal court’s new four-year term begins in January. The judge-executive and three county commissioner positions will be up for election in 2026.
