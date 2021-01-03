Even though he says he’s still learning how to serve the community better every day, McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer is proud of the work he’s done so far at the halfway point in his term.
Having worked nearly a decade as a local police officer and sitting on the judiciary bench for 23 years before being elected judge-executive in 2018, governing was a whole new ballgame for the McCracken native.
“The first year or so was pretty much the learning curve,” he told the Sun. “There’s a heck of a lot to learn in county government and a broad knowledge base that you’ve got to develop and you’ve got to get to know the people and build the relationships in Frankfort, D.C., Paducah and elsewhere. Even now, two years in, I certainly keep learning things.”
In his first six months in office, Clymer and his fellow fiscal court members were faced with a difficult revelation: the county’s reserve funds were beyond depleted. The first year’s finances would see the county’s fund balance — essentially McCracken’s saving account — dip below $750,000.
In 2012, McCracken had $7.2 million in reserve.
“That was fairly disappointing. We had aspirations to try to really come in and be proactive and aggressive to try to build the county up and get a lot of things done … but it takes money to do almost anything. We were like a horse at the gate. We wanted to charge out strong and then the gate opened slowly. We’re still working on that.”
In order to dig the county out of a tough spot, the court moved to tap new revenue sources, levying new taxes and raising old ones, in addition to cutting back where possible.
“We’ve displayed our political courage, I think, through enacting rather modest revenue increases through some taxes,” the judge-executive said. “There was no way around it. We had deficit spent in the county for 20-plus years, reserves were down to an all-time low — we just had to create some revenue. You can’t do things today on 1990 dollars.
“Although we may take some heat on some things, if it’s right for the county, we’ll do it. People don’t like to pay taxes, but there was just no way around it.”
In addition to tending to the county’s financial wounds, Clymer and the court have tackled several projects he’s proud of.
At the top of the list for Clymer was the creation of the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission, the money invested in recreation with Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center sport courts and the progress they’ve made toward the construction of an outdoor recreational complex — slated to be built at the former Bluegrass Downs site, which was donated to the county in November. The commission is funded by transient room tax dollars collected from local hotel and motel stays. This will allow recreational endeavors to self-sustain growth, Clymer explained.
“We’ve put over a half million dollars in the convention center with those portable courts for basketball and volleyball tournaments and collected over $800,000 in room tax funds,” he said. “The beauty of it is that’s not from our residents, it’s from people traveling through and they pay that small increase to their room rate and then we take that to create facilities that will generate more visitors to come spend their money here.
“The more they come, the more they stay and spend their money here, the more we make and the more we put in.”
Though he estimates that it’ll likely be two years’ time until games can be played at the new complex, he hopes he won’t be on the sidelines when it’s time for kickoff.
McCracken County’s relationship with the City of Paducah, Clymer added, is greatly improved and he expects things to stay the same with incoming Paducah Mayor George Bray and the new slate of city commissioners.
“I think the previous administration worked well with the city. Some of the past ones have not so much,” he said. “We have a great relationship with the city. If (something’s) good for the city, it’s usually good for the county and vice-versa.”
Other successes for the judge-executive over the past two years include the completion of the Bob Leeper Bridge to connect the city and county park systems; implementing competitive raises for county employees in the sheriff’s office, clerk’s office and the jail; investing in new locks at the jail; catching up on required financial audits for the county; applying for and receiving more governmental grants to aid the county throughout the COVID-19 pandemic; updating the county’s administrative code; and effecting a number of internal changes for county employees, including new health insurance and wellness programs, a new contract with the road department’s union, a new purchase order system for the fiscal court and a new timekeeping system for employees.
Clymer feels that a big part of why they’ve been able to accomplish what they have is the “exceptionally strong” staff that he’s leading as judge-executive. He was quick to compliment Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle, Community Development Project Manager Steve Ervin, county treasurer Pam Thompson, his assistant Vicky Potts, and newly appointed human resources manager Michelle Fellows, alongside his fellow elected officials — commissioners Bill Bartleman, Eddie Jones and Jeff Parker, Sheriff Matt Carter, Jailer David Knight and county clerk Julie Griggs.
“We built this really just exceptional team to deal with all of the issues that we deal with day in and day out,” he said. “If you’ve got a good team you can get some wins, and I think we’ve accomplished quite a bit. In just two years, I think we’ve made some strong progress.”
Moving forward, Clymer has a number of initiatives in mind for the next two years: continuing to work toward the building of the new Barkley Regional Airport terminal; working with the Industrial Development Authority and Greater Paducah Economic Development to market and grow McCracken County; addressing abandoned and neglected properties around the county; promoting unity in the county, racial and otherwise, through efforts like the water tower project; championing and beautifying Carson Park; and continuing to improve the county’s financial situation.
“I’ve got a bucket list for myself that I keep putting together to do before I’m done. It keeps getting bigger and bigger,” Clymer said. “The challenge is to get these things done on the revenue that we have. We have to prioritize and make sure we spend our assets wisely.”
Though it hasn’t always been sunshine and rainbows, Clymer is pretty happy with his results so far.
“I’ve gotten a lot of pleasure out of it and a lot of challenges. It’s so different from being a judicial branch judge, because in this job you can go out and look and dream and think of ideas that might make this place a better place to live,” he said. “We could have sat back and just paid the bills … but our commission is a restless body. If I can’t think of something (to tackle), one of the other three can.
“We don’t do a lot of resting, we’re pretty well on top of things and doing everything we can to make life better for the residents.”
