McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer addressed members of the 911 Communications Oversight Committee at its meeting Monday afternoon and encouraged committee members to practice due diligence in reviewing all viable options for 911 radio system improvements.
Clymer said he wants the “very best system” that will serve the needs of city and county residents and first responders. However, he warned that the sense of urgency some officials have expressed might cause 911 committee members to rush the process and forgo reviewing other available options to improve the 911 radio system.
“I agree with moving forward and getting this done, but certainly not at the cost, or not at the risk, of overlooking possibilities,” Clymer said.
“The ultimate issue to me is really not the money. It’s not the matter of I’m trying to find the cheapest way to do this. I’m trying to find ways we can provide the best system for the protection of our citizens and protection of our responders.”
Clymer’s comments to the 911 committee came after Paducah Mayor George Bray urged committee members at the May 23 committee meeting to consider and identify a method for the city and county to collect user fees to help pay for improvements and operation of the 911 radio system, which dispatchers and first responders use to communicate with each other.
At Monday’s meeting, Clymer addressed concerns regarding the viability of the 911 radio system if one of the critical components were to go down.
If Windows XP, the computer software that the radio system uses, goes down, Clymer said there would be at least two backup systems for dispatchers and first responders to use, and said there would still be ways for dispatchers and first responders to communicate.
Paducah Fire Chief Steve Kyle previously told The Sun that dispatchers and first responders could use a national mutual aid telecommunications channel if one of the critical out-of-date components of the radio system failed, but added that this would only be a temporary solution in that scenario.
Clymer also addressed concerns brought up at previous 911 committee meetings regarding the possibility of a lawsuit against the city or county due to issues with the current 911 system.
According to Clymer, who served as a circuit court judge prior to being elected judge-executive, the city and county would be covered by sovereign immunity against lawsuits so long as the two entities are making efforts to improve the 911 radio system.
McCracken County is committed to a “roughly” 50-50 partnership with the city to figure out the best way to upgrade the 911 radio system, Clymer said.
Committee chair Kevin Kauffeld said the committee understands the importance of the 911 radio system improvements and that it will do its due diligence to evaluate all options for improvements.
Kauffeld said his goal is have a direction of what the city and county will do to improve the 911 radio system by the end of this year.
In other 911 Communications Oversight Committee business, Kauffeld said a small working group was established to work with Federal Engineering, Inc. and determine what details needed to be included in a Request for Proposals document.
Kauffeld said he met with local attorney Stacey Blankenship to discuss the legality of charging land parcel fees to pay for the 911 system. According to Kauffeld, the parcel fee method is being used in Hardin County and Campbell County.
He added that Blankenship told him the parcel fee would legally be an option for the committee to consider, as long as the fee was only applied to occupied parcels.
The next 911 Communications Oversight Committee meeting will be held on June 21 at 1:30 p.m.
