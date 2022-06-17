In response to Mayor George Bray’s recent comments regarding the city and county’s negotiations on separate interlocal agreements regarding the sports complex project and 911 system improvements, Judge-Executive Craig Clymer sent a three-page letter addressed to the mayor to discuss the “continuing misconception” that the two projects are legally linked.
Clymer’s comments came in response to Bray’s comments at Tuesday’s city commission meeting, during which Bray stated that the city agreed to be full partners on the outdoor sports complex project “under the circumstances that [McCracken County] would become full partners with us on 911.”
Bray’s comments came after Clymer and county commissioners also addressed the two matters at Monday’s fiscal court meeting, during which Clymer said the county was ready to move forward with an interlocal agreement on the sports complex project in order for the project to break ground in the next few months. On the other hand, the county wants to see more concrete information on all viable 911 radio system improvement options before agreeing to a 911 interlocal agreement.
Currently, the city and county are operating under two separate memorandums of understanding (MOUs), one for the sports complex and one for the 911 system improvements. Both are available on the city of Paducah’s website for the public to inspect.
“The representation that the [sports complex] MOU contract was conditioned upon a 911 MOU contract is inaccurate, both factually and legally,” Clymer wrote in his letter to Bray, which was also emailed to city and county commissioners, Sports Tourism Commission Chair Jim Dudley, members of the 911 Communications Oversight Committee and city manager Daron Jordan, among other recipients.
“The legal interpretation is that neither MOU is dependent upon the other. That is absolutely, inarguably, true,” Clymer continued. “So much so that, even if there had been discussions, thoughts, feelings, etc., that these two contracts should be, or could be, or even if all parties intended that they be contingent upon one another, they are not.”
Bray said at Tuesday’s city commission meeting that the city would not sign an interlocal agreement for the sports complex until the county agreed to sign an interlocal agreement for the 911 system.
Bray added he fully supports the sports complex project, but said that the city needs a clear sense of how and under what time frame the city and county are going to move forward with the 911 system.
Clymer reiterated in his letter to Bray partnership in the 911 system is still a goal for McCracken County.
Both agree that the city and county need to maintain the strong working relationship the entities have developed in recent years.
“I am confident it will be recognized that these two projects, unrelated as they are, should move forward at their own pace, as rapidly as we can responsibly move them, to great accomplishments for the county, city and the entire region,” Clymer said in a statement to The Sun Thursday.
Bray told The Sun on Thursday that while there is a history of differing opinions on the 911 system dating back to years before his term began, he is confident the city and county will be able to find a solution.
“There’s definitely a path forward,” Bray told The Sun. “I think that cooler heads need to prevail, and we sit down and we work through, you know, the goals that each of us have and we look for a positive outcome, and I have no doubt in my mind that we can arrive at that.”
Bray added that he and all of the city commissioners are in agreement on the prioritization of 911 as a public safety issue for the city.
Whereas an MOU is a shorter document that outlines the intentions of both the city and county to work together to accomplish a common goal, an interlocal agreement is a more detailed document that covers how exactly the city and county would accomplish the common objective outlined in the MOU.
Additionally, Kentucky’s Department for Local Government also needs to sign off on interlocal agreements to make sure any interlocal agreement is compliant with the Interlocal Cooperation Act, a measure that is not necessary for MOUs.
The sports complex MOU does not mention the 911 project. Likewise, the 911 MOU does not mention the sports complex project. However, both MOUs were signed on the same day in August 2021.
The projects are also operating under separate timelines. At the most recent Sports Tourism Commission meeting on June 8, Dudley said the sports complex project has been pushed back so far that the commission is looking at the complex possibly opening in 2025, at least a year and a half off from the June 2023 date proposed in its contract with Sports Facilities Companies.
Additionally, the Sports Tourism Commission is currently paying Sports Facilities Companies, the management firm the commission hired to run the sports complex, $53,000 per month from the Sports Tourism Commission fund, which is funded by money from the transient room tax. In Clymer’s letter, he mentioned “consultant fees for work that cannot be performed,” as one of the monetary costs of the city not yet agreeing to an interlocal agreement.
With 911 radio system improvements, the 911 Communications Oversight Committee is working on the terms for a Request for Proposals, a document that, once the 911 committee signs off on it, would be released for telecommunications companies to submit proposals and financial plans on how they would improve the aging 911 radio system if their plan was selected.
However, as 911 committee chair Kevin Kauffeld pointed out at Monday’s fiscal court meeting, the earliest he estimates seeing these proposals would be in November. Once the city and county select a plan to move forward with regarding the 911 radio system improvements, Kauffeld said it would then take between 18 and 24 months for the governments to receive the necessary equipment to upgrade and improve the radio system.
The Sun previously detailed the 911 radio technology in need of upgrades, as well as how the city and county are trying to identify funding methods.
The outdoor sports complex carries an estimated price tag of about $42.5 million, with the city and county sharing 50% of design, development, construction, commission and equipment costs. In the sports complex MOU, the city and county agreed to initially contribute $12.5 million apiece toward construction costs.
For the 911 partnership, the city and county agreed in the 911 MOU to share costs for upgrading the system in one of two ways: either a 50-50 split between Paducah and McCracken County, or through an “increase in the county contribution to offset debt service as the parties move toward partnership.” Current costs for upgrades are estimated between $8 million and $12 million.
Clymer stated in his letter to Bray that Bray’s refusal to sign the sports complex interlocal agreement is “a clear violation of the Sports MOU. Refusal to negotiate and execute.”
The sports complex MOU states the city and county agreed “that the [sports complex] interlocal agreement is to be in place no later than January 1, 2022.”
Meanwhile, in the 911 MOU, Paducah and McCracken County agreed to put effort toward identifying a method to finance the 911 radio system upgrades, and “to have the financing method determined and agreed to by or before February 1, 2022.”
