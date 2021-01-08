McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer and Paducah Mayor George Bray took the stage Thursday, to highlight local accomplishments and look to the future for the annual “State of the City and County” address.
They served as featured speakers for the annual event, which was hosted by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, as part of its January Power in Partnership Virtual Breakfast. It was also livestreamed by WPSD Local 6.
Clymer opened his remarks by referencing Wednesday’s events at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., where supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the federal building and delayed Congressional proceedings that formally certified President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.
“I felt compelled just to address that very briefly,” he said.
Clymer took a moment to emphasize that county leadership — himself and Fiscal Court members Jeff Parker, Eddie Jones and Bill Bartleman — have the best interest of the county as the goal and it puts the county’s interests ahead of self-interests. He refers to them as “JEB.”
“There is no role for political partisan politics in our decision-making,” he said.
“None of those attributes appear to be present, I think, at the top of the federal leadership. I fear that partisan politics often dictates action in D.C. We can at least enjoy and appreciate that, that is not the situation in our county, nor in our city.”
With the county, he said it’s been a “very productive” year and credited the county’s team. He praised commissioners, Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle, community development project manager Steve Ervin, executive assistant Vicky Potts and many other employees.
“What’s the state of the county? It’s strong and it’s getting stronger. ‘JEB’ and I discussed our philosophy when we took office two years ago,” he said.
Clymer explained that Fiscal Court could have maintained the “status quo” — sitting back, paying the bills and handling business — or they could “charge out of the gate” and be proactive, creative and maybe innovative.
“It was a short conversation,” he said.
“We all wanted to do everything that we could. We put our heads together and, as I say, if one can’t think of something, the other can. We decided to go for it. Let’s see what we can accomplish and what we can do for the betterment of McCracken County.”
Clymer covered many county-related issues and projects, including the creation of the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission, Carson Park improvements, sale of the city/county-owned Genova building, completion of the Bob Leeper Bridge (in partnership with the city) and a “tremendous” donation of nearly 60 acres at the Bluegrass Downs site. It’s planned to be developed as an outdoor sports complex.
As for the state of the city, Paducah’s new mayor said 2020 was challenging for “all of us” and that COVID-19’s impact on city government led to uncertainty for tax revenue, budget adjustments and a hiring freeze. It also affected the business community.
“We know of at least 10 businesses in Paducah that did shutter in 2020. The city did everything that we could,” he said, alluding to the previous administration.
“We responded with a small business relief fund. We deferred business licenses. I think we did the best we could, to do our part, to make as much of an impact as we could. We worked with downtown businesses in many different ways. We closed Market House Square to automobiles to help the restaurants, so we will continue to work with businesses as we come out of the pandemic.”
Bray noted there were some “wins” too, such as 14 new businesses opening downtown and Kalleo Technologies relocating into the former Teletech building. He voiced optimism for a project involving Sprocket Inc. and Cape Girardeau, Missouri-based Codefi, that aims to develop the modern economy locally.
“I think that Sprocket offers a lot of promise for Paducah, as we try to attract software engineers and new tech businesses to Paducah,” he said. “And really if that’s successful, all we need is one or two to hit the jackpot and that will be a big benefit to Paducah.”
Looking ahead, Bray said the newly installed city commission will have its first meeting on Tuesday. He anticipates two of the agenda items will be a relief option for local businesses related to alcohol licensing fees and the paused recreation/aquatic center project.
He has opposed the project for some time.
“One of the things I heard the whole time that I was involved in discussions about the wellness center was, ‘Why not a Y?’ ‘Why not a YMCA?’ ‘Have we ever explored that?’ ” he said.
Bray pointed out that YMCA has interest in Paducah, as was previously noted by former mayor Brandi Harless.
“That’s a very positive thing, I think for the future,” he said. “I think it’s all about timing and so, that’s something that we will be discussing in the future. We certainly — to take on any kind of project — we’re going to have to have a lot of collaboration, a lot of buy-in, a lot of partnership.”
He addressed many city-related issues, projects and needs, such as the upcoming search to find City Manager Jim Arndt’s replacement — Arndt plans to return to Illinois after his contract expires — and the decision on what to do with $20 million in bond proceeds, “assuming” the commission doesn’t move forward with the recreation/aquatic center.
“I’ll be on a conference call next week with our bond attorney to make sure and determine exactly how those funds can be utilized, because I think that’s very important, but the city has plenty of needs and plenty of infrastructure needs,” Bray said.
He wrapped up his remarks with two much-discussed topics: stormwater and the Tax Increment Finance district, as well as the approximately $21 million City Block project by Louisville-based developer Weyland Ventures.
Bray said stormwater is a “big issue” that must be addressed for the long-term and it’s one of his goals. He also shared an update on the planned TIF district downtown. It received preliminary approval in 2019.
“I will tell you that I have information that our TIF is going to be approved, and it is going to be approved at a much higher level than what was originally thought,” he said, referencing the amount of tax revenue that would be returned by the state of Kentucky.
“We still have work to do, and there’s no documents that we can share yet. We still have to negotiate our final agreement with the state, but we will have a significant TIF to go with the City Block project.”
Bray hopes to meet with Weyland Ventures in the coming weeks and get an update on the City Block project, which involves a boutique hotel, public green space, public parking and mixed-use buildings at Second and Broadway streets.
“We have an outside developer — investor — who wants to spend $20 million in Paducah, and the $20 million itself is a good thing,” he said.
“But I think we should all focus on the fact that for that $20 million dollars to be invested, there’s got to be a return, and whatever that return is, is going to be good for Paducah and it’s going to be good for our businesses.”
As for what’s next, the annual commission retreat is planned for the first weekend in February. It’s when officials talk issues and priorities for the city.
“We have a strong city team,” Bray said.
“I’m really looking forward to working with the new commission. I think we’ve got an amazing new commission. We’re going to work together as a team to get a lot of things done for the city and thank you for the opportunity. I’m very excited.”
