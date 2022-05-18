Craig Clymer won his primary race Tuesday to maintain his position as McCracken judge-executive, while District 2 will have a new face at the McCracken Fiscal Court table.
Both primary races were in the Republican Party only with no candidates running from the Democratic Party.
Clymer outpaced opponent Matt Moore by a count of 2,853 to 2,306, garnering 55.3% of the vote to Moore’s 44.75%, in unofficial results announced Tuesday night.
Clymer, who has been in office since 2019, said he was looking forward to continuing as judge-executive.
“I’m very pleased that the people trusted me to represent them for another four years,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of things on the plate — got a lot of good projects going — and I’m eager to get started and keep rolling forward.”
Moore said he was pleased with his campaign in his first foray into the political arena.
“I was actually super-proud of the 2,306 votes I received,” he said. “I hung my hat on being professional; that how I live. I really feel like that was the most important part of my campaign: It was clean and it was professional.
“This was a position that, actually, I didn’t wake up one morning and decide, ‘I think I’ll be the judge-executive.’ This was something that I was asked if I would consider. … Clymer has been down at the courthouse for many, many years, so I really feel like we gave it a good run.”
Moore said he was pleased with the support that he got during his campaign.
“I met some wonderful people,” he said. “People who believed in me and trusted in me to be in charge of the county, and that’s very humbling. With my background, I know that I was suited to do this job, and I would have done it very well. But, it just didn’t work out.”
Clymer will face Democratic candidate Gary Vander Boegh, who was unopposed on that party’s primary slate.
Richard Abraham pushed past incumbent Jeff Parker for the District 2 county commissioner race, winning by a tally of 2,653 to 2,491, taking in 51.6% of the vote to Parker’s 48.4%.
Abraham said that the race looked close throughout the campaign, but he would not lose hope.
“I’ve learned from my days of playing football and running races: It’s not over ‘til it’s over,” Abraham said. “Anything can happen in a race. You do the job that you can do and hope the work speaks for itself.
“Trusting God in this — if I’m supposed to be there, I figured I’d be there, and if I’m not supposed to be there, I don’t want to be there.”
Abraham said that he believes he is the first African-American to be on the McCracken Fiscal Court, adding that his governmental experience after serving four terms on the Paducah City Commission may have helped push him over the finish line.
“I had more experience in local government than anybody running,” he said. “Sixteen years on the city council, ran for mayor twice. So, people vote the way they feel about you, and I’ve been pretty consistent about my stance on things.
“I had a lot of people when I ran in the city (in previous campaigns), and they would say, ‘Man, I would have voted for you, but I don’t live in the city.’ Now, when I ran in the county, I think it gave the opportunity for a lot of people to support me who supported me verbally but they couldn’t cast their vote for me.”
Abraham commended Parker for his work with the fiscal court, saying he “did a magnificent job on the fiscal court.”
Parker said he ran a good campaign and felt like he did his best, saying he was satisfied with his campaign.
“I did everything I thought I needed to do,” he said. “I came up a little short. The people have spoken. They wanted change, and they’ll get it.”
Parker was elected county commissioner in 2018.
There will be no opposition for the District 2 seat from the Democratic Party.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.