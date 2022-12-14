PADNWS-12-14-22 ROAD CLOSURE - GRAPHIC

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a section of KY 998/Olivet Church Road in McCracken County beginning Thursday.

KY 998/Olivet Church Road will be closed at mile point 0.89 to allow sheet-piling to be placed along the right of way for erosion control and allow widening of a 180 foot section of shoulder near the Aberdeen Drive intersection. This closure is 9/10ths of a mile north of the U.S. 62 intersection, between U.S. 62/Blandville Road and KY 1286/North Friendship Road.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In