The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a section of KY 998/Olivet Church Road in McCracken County beginning Thursday.
KY 998/Olivet Church Road will be closed at mile point 0.89 to allow sheet-piling to be placed along the right of way for erosion control and allow widening of a 180 foot section of shoulder near the Aberdeen Drive intersection. This closure is 9/10ths of a mile north of the U.S. 62 intersection, between U.S. 62/Blandville Road and KY 1286/North Friendship Road.
The roadway at this site is expected to close promptly at 8 a.m. on Thursday, immediately after the morning school bus run. KY 998/Olivet Church Road is expected to remain closed until late in the day on Friday.
There will be no marked detour. The placement of heavy equipment to facilitate the work will require the roadway to remain closed to all traffic until the project is completed.
Local access for homeowners will be maintained on each side of the closure.
KYTC District 1 will attempt to provide timely notice should this work be completed earlier than expected.
