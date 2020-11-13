The McCracken County Board of Elections oversaw a brief recanvass Thursday morning, after which the results of the McCracken County School Board 5th District race remained a 14-vote victory for incumbent Chris Taylor.
“We went through the tapes and re-added the candidates and the totals remained the same,” Deputy Clerk Lyne Dickey told The Sun.
Taylor, the current board chairman, received 1,804 votes in the Nov. 3 election, while retired teacher Alice Shemwell had 1,790 votes. A write-in candidate, Danielle Wolfe, received 30 votes. The 5th District includes Farley and part of Reidland.
