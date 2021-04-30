Clear Well project near completion

PRINCETON — A clear well project at the Princeton Water Treatment Plant is closing out this week.
The recommendation for the project was initiated by the division of water.
Superintendent James Noel of the Princeton Water and Wastewater Commission took over in 2013 and has been busy working on two large-scale projects.
In 2013, a water line improvement project in Princeton was initiated. It was closed out in 2017.
“We were getting held up by easements. That’s why the project was delayed so long,” Noel said. The pandemic also delayed things.
The clear well project began in January of this year at a cost of $405,000.
The 2013 water line improvement project in Princeton was funded by loans and grants. It was a USDA Rural Development grant.
After its closeout, there was grant money left over, which funded the clear well project.
The clear well project upgrades included new baffle curtains, as the current baffle curtains deteriorated from sediment and chlorine. According to Noel, they “weren’t approved for long-term contact with chlorine.”
Once the water is treated, it’s sent to the clear well where it’s stored before it’s sent to town.
Noel expects the new baffle curtains to last at least 20 years. The purpose of the curtains is to give the treated water more contact time and slows the flow of water before it’s pumped out.
The plant was already producing high-quality water, according to Noel.
The initial water study and early phases of the project revealed limited sedimentation in the clear well.
Noel attributes this is to the clear well project and the switch to chlorine dioxide.
Noel noted that there wasn’t any interruptions in public water service as a result of the project. The contract company is B.A.M.2 out of Tennessee.
The plant was also experiencing surge issues in transmission at the main water line — two new control valves were installed for correction.
The Princeton Water Treatment Plant is located in Eddyville, and it sits on the Cumberland River. It pumps 3 million gallons a day and 2,100 gallons a minute.
It supplies the bulk of Lyon and Caldwell counties’ water use.
“Because we’re a wholesaler, we also want to make sure that we’re able to provide good enough quality water to our wholesale customers to be able to meet those same limits,” Noel said.
The final walkthrough for the clear well project was earlier this week. Forthcoming projects include basin infrastructure improvements and additional wastewater plant improvements.
Water infrastructure modernization requires large-scale construction that is exorbitant.
“Of course, there is always work to be done, and there is usually more work than funds,” Noel said.
The commission recently conducted a $40,000 flow study that monitored and evaluated all nine Princeton water basins. A separate study of basins 5 and 6 concluded that $4 million worth of improvements were necessary for modernization.
Noel underscored that water is a unique utility in that it’s the only one that is put inside human bodies and consumed in such a manner, therefore ensuring residents safe, quality drinking water constitutes unlimited use of resources.
