Willett

Riley Beth Willett, director of the Graves County Health Department, said it’s important to use safety gear, such as wearing disposable gloves while picking up trash or another task while cleaning up after a flood.

 BLAINE MCDONALD

GRAVES COUNTY — Many people are cleaning up the damage from the recent flooding in western Kentucky. People should remember that even in the middle of cleaning, they need to stay safe while doing it.

Use safety gear, watch out for electrical line and stay aware when in the water. These are all part of recovery, but all parts that should be front of mind. The Graves County Health Department recently posted a graphic with more safety tips in this recovery time.

