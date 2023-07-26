GRAVES COUNTY — Many people are cleaning up the damage from the recent flooding in western Kentucky. People should remember that even in the middle of cleaning, they need to stay safe while doing it.
Use safety gear, watch out for electrical line and stay aware when in the water. These are all part of recovery, but all parts that should be front of mind. The Graves County Health Department recently posted a graphic with more safety tips in this recovery time.
Riley Beth Willett, the health department director, said it’s important to use safety gear, such as wearing disposable gloves while picking up trash or another task.
“Anything that they can wear just to provide a barrier to protect themselves is a good idea,” Willett said.
Two more important ways to be taking care of yourself and your family are generator safety and food safety.
Willett said generator safety is important. Generators produce carbon monoxide. This toxic gas should not be inhaled, and generators should not be used inside.
Food safety is another concern of Willett’s.
“A lot of people don’t know when to throw food out or when to eat food. A good rule of thumb is if it’s been more than four hours with the power out, you probably need to go ahead and chuck that food. So, a lot of times you’ll hear, when in doubt — throw it out. If it has any kind of odor, if it’s been definitely four hours. Unfortunately, I know it’s very expensive to replace that food, but it’s a lot better than getting sick,” she said.
Time is crucial in this period of recovery. As people try to dehumidify their homes and dry it out, remember to think about safety as well.
