RISE
Kentucky Department of Education

FRANKFORT — The Kentucky Department of Education, in conjunction with the Governor’s office, announced Monday it is taking nominations from the public for the 2023-2024 Education Support Staff Professional Award.

The top two nominees also will be considered for the national 2024 Recognizing Inspirational School Employees award. Enacted by Congress in 2019 and overseen by the U.S. Department of Education, the RISE Award recognizes classified (non-teaching) school employees who have displayed exemplary service to students in pre-kindergarten through high school.

