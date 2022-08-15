In keeping with the Jackson Purchase Resource Conservation and Development (RC&D) Foundation’s goal to improve and maintain a clean water supply, members of the organization are in the process of establishing an interpretive nature trail along the Clarks River.
The goal of the Clarks River Interpretive Nature Trail is to provide a way for people to explore the Clarks River, and all of the wildlife in the ecosystem, in its natural state via canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
There are currently three established access points to the Clarks River for canoeists and kayakers to launch into the river in McCracken County.
Two of these sites, the HDR Landing on Sheehan Bridge Road and the Flynn Eagle Scout Landing behind the Reidland Farley Baseball Softball Association fields on Said Road, were built by the Jackson Purchase RC&D Foundation. Paddlers can also launch directly onto the Clarks River via the Clarks River Boat Ramp Landing on US 60/62.
Four Rivers Basin Coordinator Rhonda Lamb said exploring the Clarks River is a special opportunity because the Clarks River is one of the largest unchannelized rivers on this side of the state, and it is the only Tennessee River tributary outside of the Tennessee Lock and Dam system. There is also rare plant life as well as the presence of a bottomland hardwood forest ecosystem that paddlers can observe.
“I think it all goes to respect. Once they respect the area and respect the outdoors, I think they have pride in it, and will use and take care of what we’re trying to do here,” Lamb said.
“It’s something free for their families to do, get out and do something together away from the technology and sitting in front of a TV and enjoy what Mother Nature has given us.”
Lamb said the foundation is also building additional launch sites along the Clarks River in the Clarks River National Wildlife Refuge with plans to have a launch site about every six miles along the river.
One, which will be named Maggie’s Landing, will be at the Clarks River National Wildlife Refuge along Sharpe Elva Road and should be ready by this fall.
Each of the Jackson Purchase RC&D Foundation’s launch sites now have a grilling and picnic area, which Lamb said would helps paddlers plan on spots where they could rest and enjoy a meal while out along the river.
The Clarks River Interpretive Nature Trail feeds into one of the foundation’s larger goals to encourage people to get outside, see the area’s nature for themselves and learn how important of a resource water is to shaping the community. The Jackson Purchase RC&D Foundation also has numerous other projects relating to the Four Rivers basin area, such as volunteers collecting water samples and providing education to local school groups and interested community groups.
Jackson Purchase RC&D Foundation works with community leaders, citizens, conservation groups, colleges and extension offices to work on projects that will maintain the environment and take care of natural resources.
“Our vision is sustainable development in harmony with the environment. We want people to get outside and enjoy what nature there is, but learn how to take care of it,” Lamb said.
For those wanting to meet others interested in exploring the Clarks River, the Jackson Purchase RC&D Foundation is holding its 11th annual Float Day on Sept. 10 at the HDR Landing on Sheehan Bridge Road.
The event is free, and the float will last about three-and-a-half hours. Lamb said there would be some big door prizes this year, including a grand prize of a new kayaking and paddling set. There will also be food available including food from Chef Jeff Williams of The Press Room in Chicago.
Participants will be picking up trash as they float along the Clarks River. Lamb said she hopes to have guides on the tour to share educational information about the river ecosystem along the way. Participants should bring their own paddling equipment or contact the Jackson Purchase RC&D Foundation if they need assistance finding a canoe or kayak to use.
To learn more about the foundation, Float Day, the Clarks River Nature Interpretive Trail or how to volunteer with the foundation, people can visit the Jackson Purchase RC&D Foundations Facebook page (@JacksonPurchaseFoundation) or visit jpf.org.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.