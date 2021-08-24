Clarks River Road study, improvements discussed by fiscal court

Commissioner Bill Bartleman pushed for a road safety change along Clark’s River Road — a two-and-a-half mile stretch of urban highway from the Paducah city limits to KY-131 in Reidland — during Monday evening’s fiscal court meeting.
That stretch of highway, Bartleman noted, has seen more than 400 wrecks resulting in at least 11 fatalities — including five in a single crash earlier this month — and more than 130 injuries over past 11 years.
“It’s a very dangerous stretch of highway and probably the most dangerous stretch of highway that we have,” the second-term commissioner said. “It’s the only urban highway in McCracken County with a 55 mph speed limit. Obviously lowering the speed limit to 45 mph would not prevent (all) wrecks.
“It would decrease the severity of the wrecks and at least it would slow people down and make the highway a lot safer.”
The commissioner, a longtime Reidland resident, has been proactive in seeking a change to the speed limit on that road from 55 mph to 45 mph to match the other urban highways within the county.
The roadway connects residential housing, a pair of mobile home parks, restaurants, pizza delivery stores, used car dealers, a gas station, bank, high-employment river industry businesses, package liquor stores, a drug store and other things to one of the town’s main thoroughfares at the John Puryear Bridge intersection, beyond which lies Kroger, Walmart, Lowes and other Southside locations.
His recent discussion with Chief District Highway Engineer Kyle Poat has helped Bartleman’s mission, as Poat agreed to conduct a traffic study on the road. The study, the commissioner said, is expected to start next week and be completed sometime in September. Poat could issue a change in speed limit recommendation to the secretary of transportation after examining his findings, potentially in October.
The study will assess the speed people travel on the road, the accident history and the number of access points to it, among other factors.
“Hopefully we can make that a much safer highway than what it’s been over the past 15 years. I remember, as a reporter, a lot of accidents in that area,” Bartleman said. “It’s where Ed Taylor the former announcer for Tilghman sports was hit by a car and killed, I had a young man I went to church with who was on a motorcycle who was killed in that area and there’s just been too many tragedies in that area.
“Hopefully we’re taking the first step that can prevent those.”
Another improvement expected to increase the safety along Clarks River Road is the construction of a half-mile center turn lane near Harned’s from the Clark’s River Bridge to Pugh Road. This project — expected to start in spring 2022 — will be paid for with federal highway safety funds, allocated after a survey of the area.
In other court happenings, a number of tax districts announced their property tax rates. Each of the following rates are in cents per $100 in property taxes:
• Concord Fire Department — 7.5
• Hendron Fire Department — 7.55
• Lone Oak Fire Department — 5.2
• Reidland-Farley Fire Department — 7.1
• McCracken County Extension — 4.09
• McCracken County Health Department — 2.4
Each of tax districts kept their rates the same as in 2020.
The McCracken County Fiscal Court meeting can be viewed in its entirety on the county’s YouTube channel.
The next meeting of the McCracken County Fiscal Court is on Sept. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.