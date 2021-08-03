Clarks River Road crash claims five lives

A collision involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle claimed the lives of five people Monday afternoon on Clarks River Road.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call at 12:11 p.m. to the 4000 block of Clarks River Road. The investigation showed that a 2001 Volvo semi-tractor with an attached flatbed trailer was traveling east on Clarks River driven by Frank Holland, 45, of Paducah, authorities said.
A 2006 Ford Taurus was leaving the driveway of a business, crossing both eastbound lanes on Clarks River Road.
The two vehicles collided broadside in the eastbound lane. All five occupants of the Ford Taurus were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
Monica Jewell, 23, of La Center was identified as the driver of the Taurus. Authorities identified the passengers as Trevor Doom, 26, of La Center; Eddie Knight, 44, of Eddyville; Alexander Hudson, 14, of Marion, Kentucky; and Linda Young, 54, of Marion, Kentucky.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Reidland-Farley Fire Department, Mercy Regional Ambulance, McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton, McCracken County DES, Kentucky Department of Transportation, the Ledbetter Fire Department’s UAV Team, the American Red Cross, Stinnett’s Towing and Larry Stovesand’s Towing.
Clarks River Road was closed to traffic in that area for about seven hours to help with the collision reconstruction, scene processing and vehicle recovery, authorities said.
The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.
