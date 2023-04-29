The Clarks River National Wildlife Refuge will receive more than $6.6 million in federal funding, according to information provided by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The Department of the Interior announced Thursday that more than $146 million in funding has been approved by the Migratory Bird Conservation Commission (MBCC), providing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and its partners the ability to help conserve or restore 242,000 acres of wetland and associated upland habitats for waterfowl, shorebirds and other birds across North America.

