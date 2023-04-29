The Clarks River National Wildlife Refuge will receive more than $6.6 million in federal funding, according to information provided by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
The Department of the Interior announced Thursday that more than $146 million in funding has been approved by the Migratory Bird Conservation Commission (MBCC), providing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and its partners the ability to help conserve or restore 242,000 acres of wetland and associated upland habitats for waterfowl, shorebirds and other birds across North America.
In 1998, Clarks River National Wildlife Refuge became the 549th national wildlife refuge in the U.S. Located in McCracken and Marshall counties, the refuge encompasses of one of the largest remaining bottomland hardwood forest in the region.
Bottomland hardwood forests are one of the most biologically productive ecosystems on land. Freshwater mussels, amphibians, fish, and mammals are all found in abundance here. Additionally, migratory songbirds and waterfowl take advantage of this rich habitat on their long flights from nesting to wintering grounds.
This diversity and abundance of wildlife provides ample hunting, fishing and other recreational opportunities on the refuge.
The MBCC approved more than $50.9 million in North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA) grants that will be matched by more than $73.4 million in partner funds. In addition, the MBCC approved more than $21.7 million from the Migratory Bird Conservation Fund to conserve land on five national wildlife refuges across four states. The acquisitions will expand public opportunities for hunting, fishing, wildlife observation and outdoor recreational access.
“The North American Wetlands Conservation Act is among our most successful tools for the conservation of migratory birds throughout the United States and beyond our borders,” said Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks Shannon Estenoz. “The investments in these locally led conservation projects will provide essential resources to ensure long-term survival of migratory birds for the benefit of future generations.”
The Migratory Bird Conservation Commission is chaired by Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and authorized under NAWCA. The MBCC has helped in conserving much of the nation’s most important waterfowl habitat and in establishing or enhancing many of the country’s most popular destinations for waterfowl hunting and birding.
Partners in NAWCA projects include private landowners, state and local governments, Tribes, conservation organizations, sportsmen’s groups, land trusts and corporations. More information on these NAWCA grants is available on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website.
The funding to conserve 5,401 acres for five national wildlife refuges through the Migratory Bird Conservation Fund was derived primarily from the sale of Federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation stamps, commonly known as duck stamps, and import duties on imported arms and ammunition.
Since 1934, the Federal Duck Stamp Program has provided more than $1.1 billion for habitat conservation in the National Wildlife Refuge System.
These funds will be used to purchase waterfowl habitat at the following national wildlife refuges:
• Clarks River National Wildlife Refuge in Kentucky, $6,621,000 to acquire 2,482 acres.
• Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge in Louisiana, $1,466,000 to acquire 548 acres.
• Green River National Wildlife Refuge in Kentucky, $11,372,000 to acquire 1,335 acres.
• Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge in New Hampshire, $1,066,450 to acquire 797 acres.
• Willapa National Wildlife Refuge in Washington, $1,255,248 to acquire 239 acres.
