BENTON — Beekeeping is a hobby people do for many reasons, whether that be business, pleasure, or to help save the bees.
No one can deny, however, that as fun as beekeeping is, a lot of work goes into it. And that’s where the Clark’s River Beekeeping group steps in. They welcome members from all over the area with a variety of skill sets, ranging from beginning beekeepers to those who are more experienced.
Providing support, they will teach you what to do and how to do it, helping to ensure a successful hive.
There are many reasons members of the Clark’s River Beekeeping group have started beekeeping. Recent Marshall County High School graduate, Hannah Smith, said her dad got her involved.
“My dad actually caught a swarm when I was really little. I saw him messing with them and thought ‘oh that looks really cool I should do that too,’ ” said Smith. “I got my first bee suit when I was in eighth grade and then I really started getting into it.”
Smith sells her honey at farmer’s markets and has just accepted a job as an assistant apiarist with Murray State University, while pursuing her degree in agricultural education.
Ricky Boatright, president of the Clarks River Beekeeping group, got into beekeeping for his grandchildren after they found a swarm in their backyard. He was retiring and his father had been a beekeeper years prior, so Boatright had grown up around bees.
The interest from his grandchildren launched his own passion. Boatright brushed up on his knowledge, researching all winter, and caught nine swarms that following spring, and since then has been hooked.
Kayle Sanders is a beginning beekeeper and got her start through their monthly meetings, saying her family has been interested in beekeeping for years, but this group gave her the information to start and cultivate their own successful hives. Sanders notes that her children have benefitted from this as well and it has been great to watch them get involved in something they can do as a family.
There are people who come to this group from surrounding counties, one of those members being Jerry Ezell, of Lyon County, who has been beekeeping for four years and has 20 hives, whose wife’s cousin was the inspiration for his beekeeping journey.
“I do not know if I would have gotten into it if I had not known someone who was already in it, and now I have this group, which is so important,” said Ezell. “I got into it, not so much as to make money, but to help the bees.”
“This is a group where people can learn the trade of catching bees and making bees because we have to have them,” said Boatright. “Each month we talk about what is happening now and what we need to be doing for our bees.”
Boatright says the group enjoys helping new beekeepers get started, and helps augment their initial investment, so it really only costs them their time.
“It is a learning curve, but if I learned to do it, anybody can,” he said, laughing. “It is a lot of fun and we want to pass our knowledge on.”
Smith calls Boatright her “mentor” and says he, along with the rest of the group are helping her straighten out her nine hives. “It (beekeeping) is definitely a learning experience. I thought I was doing everything right, but, as it turns out, I was not doing anything right,” she said.
Steve Glover, of Calvert City, who has been beekeeping for nine years and has 22 hives, agrees that having a group of fellow beekeepers is necessary for the success of your hives.
“Any new beekeeper needs three things: to be in it for the right reasons, a mentor, and a group. The group has varied experiences, there are guys with 100 hives and some with two,” said Glover. “We try to help everybody out. We get new beekeepers, and we try to get them to talk to a mentor and stay with them. It is huge. I have seen people try to do this on their own, and the chances of them making it and building on their production has a much lower success rate.”
The group allows for beekeeper’s to share their experiences and put their heads together to come up with a solution, beginning every meeting by opening the floor to those with questions about their own hives. For instance, Glover details a time just this last spring where many of the beekeeper’s were having the same issue with venting their hives, and came to a common solution by talking to one another.
“If we did not have that communication, we might not have caught it so early and that could have led to future problems,” said Glover. The camaraderie and companionship created through this group is essential, notes Glover, and makes beekeeping more fun.
The next meeting for the Clarks River Beekeeping group will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Marshall County Extension Center, located at 1933 Mayfield Highway in Benton.
