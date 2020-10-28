Amie Clark will take over the reins as Paducah’s Parks and Recreation director, while the department’s longtime leader, Mark Thompson, plans to retire after nearly 20 years.
The Paducah City Commission approved Clark’s employment agreement to be director during Tuesday’s meeting, as part of its consent agenda.
In 2003, Clark joined the city as a part-time employee in the summer camp program. The following year, she went full-time as a recreation specialist. Clark later served as recreation superintendent for several years and then became the department’s assistant director in February.
“I actually just fell in love with the job,” she told The Sun.
“I started part-time. I was actually doing an internship for my college degree and I just kind of stayed. I loved doing what I was doing and a full-time position opened up and so, I applied, and I’ve been here ever since. I love the job. I love what I do.”
As director, her base salary is set at $89,500 and she will receive a $500 vehicle allowance per month, according to city documents. Her duties start Dec. 17.
“Parks and Recreation — our primary vision and mission is to provide programming and amenities for the community to improve the quality of life of our citizens,” Clark said.
For City Manager Jim Arndt, the parks and recreation director plays a “vital, pivotal role” for the city with the department being one of its anchors. He said Clark has a vision for the department’s continued growth and noted that she “worked her way up through the organization.”
“I think that it just shows a really good plan — methodology if you will — for the city’s leadership that we do value our team members,” he said. “We value our employees. We value succession planning, making sure that we prepare our future leaders today for the challenges that we meet tomorrow.”
He described Clark as approachable and “a thinker” with a lot of process-oriented abilities. Arndt also praised Thompson, who has more than 19 years of service with the city.
Thompson is retiring at the end of the year, according to the city.
“He did serve a stint as the interim city manager right before my arrival and he’s just been great to work with,” Arndt said. “Mark has a passion for Paducah. He’s a very people oriented person, full of energy and vigor and I tell you what, I’m going to miss him being on the leadership team. He has can do attitude — very approachable and very innovative and creative when it comes to handling things outside the box, whether it be for recreational purposes or for financial purposes.”
Parks and Recreation is a “very rewarding” job, Clark said. She explained the department provides programming for people who need it, provides a place for new instructors to get their businesses off the ground and places for families to take their children, among other things.
“I was really happy with the position that I currently had, but when the opportunity came — I just thought, ‘what the heck’ and I would go for it,” Clark said. “I’m just really excited at the opportunity. I’m excited to be able to continue to carry the parks department forward and to continue serving the community.”
In other city business:
• The commission approved a municipal order to transfer city-owned property at 432 Broadway to PGJM, LLC (Jorge Martinez and Paul Gourieux) for $7,500. It’s a vacant lot at Broadway and 5th Street. According to city documents, PGJM bought an adjacent property at 428-430 Broadway — described as the historic Goodman building — with plans to redevelop it into a five-room boutique hotel, event center, retail area and restaurant space. The developer “commits to spending approximately $3 million” on redevelopment of 428-430 Broadway and construction of outdoor space at 432 Broadway. The city stated PGJM currently owns and operates The 1857 Hotel, the Johnson Bar, Paducah Axe and formerly the Tribeca restaurant and JP’s Bar & Grill. It anticipates starting the overall rehabilitation project in mid-2021.
• Mayor Brandi Harless read a proclamation to proclaim Oct. 20 as the 50th anniversary of the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau. CVB executive director Mary Hammond spoke during the virtual meeting, reflecting on the CVB’s history, its work and past leaders.
• Harless also proclaimed Oct. 30 as Advocacy in Action Day. This was in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and to honor Merryman Kemp, the founder of the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center. Executive Director Mary Foley accepted the proclamation and reflected on Kemp’s decades of service and on awareness for domestic violence.
The entire meeting may be viewed on the city’s YouTube page, @paducahkygov.
