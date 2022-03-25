Clark Elementary School students in the school’s Leader in Me organization played host to local dignitaries Thursday at the school’s inaugural Leadership Day.
People who serve in local government, teachers and staff from around the Paducah school district and other local figures were invited to take part in a reception, tour of the school and see a performance by the Elite Step Team.
There were 46 attendees at the Leadership Day program divided into six groups to tour the school.
After a breakfast reception and introductory program members of the Student Lighthouse Team — consisting of fourth- and fifth-graders — led several groups of attendees on a tour of the school, highlighting the achievements and inspirations lining the school halls as well as a peek inside two classrooms.
Following the tour, attendees were invited to enjoy a routine by the school’s Elite Step Team and a preview of the upcoming “How I Became a Pirate” show, which will be shown at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the school.
Fourth-grade teacher Lyndsie Dempsey, who coordinates the Student Lighthouse Team, said Leader in Me follows “The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People” by Stephen R. Covey.
“We work with our students on understanding and implementing the seven habits within their daily routines at home, at school, during extracurricular activities, and so on,” she said. “Leadership in academics is our Student Lighthouse Team.
“Members of the Student Lighthouse Team come from recommendations from our teachers. We have eight fifth-graders and eight fourth-graders who were nominated by the teachers for their leadership and their strengths and taking ownership with their school, developing relationships with others and being able to demonstrate those leadership skills for others.”
Students in the Leader in Me organization put the Leadership Day program together by writing their own speeches and developing what they would say when giving the tour.
Some students were part of the Clark Paparazzi Photo Team, who took photos of the event.
“It was completely student-led,” Dempsey said. “They did an amazing job making sure that they were able to make sure that all the parts went together smoothly.”
Clark Elementary started Leader in Me three years ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused problems in getting the organization going as expected.
All three elementary schools in the Paducah district — Clark, McNabb and Morgan — have Leader in Me within their schools.
“The vision that we showed (at the Leadership Day program) is the vision that we need to show in all schools,” Dempsey said. “We hope to build and make sure that continues to filter into the middle school as the years go by.”
