A note about a story in Sunday's edition, "Call renewed for Tilghman statue's removal": There was more than one change.org petition in 2017 that expressed support for Confederate General Lloyd Tilghman's statue, located in Paducah's Lang Park.
One petition had 124 supporters. Two other petitions received 6,812 and 2,904 supporters, according to change.org.
